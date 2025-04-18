  • home icon
Farmer Wants a Wife season 3: Timings for all regions

By Shweta Zaveri
Modified Apr 18, 2025 04:38 GMT
Jay Woods from Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 (Image via Instagram/@jmarickwoods)
Jay Woods from Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 (Image via Instagram/ @jmarickwoods)

Farmer Wants a Wife has quickly become a cult favorite for its unique storyline. The dating reality TV show that centered around farmers first aired in 2008, but was rebooted and re-released in 2023, quickly gaining fame. By 2025, the show got its season 3— telling of its popularity among the viewers and the profit it reaps for the makers.

Every season of the coveted show featured a group of 30 women who want to leave dating apps and city life behind, for an old school romance with a farmer. This season followed the same, and the participating farmers even took five women each to their ranches to give them a taste of the ranch life, where they will be living if they marry one of the farmers.

Fans couldn't wait to see who among these women would advance further with which of the four farmers. They're also curious to know which of them bit the dust. New episodes of season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife are released on Thursdays at 9 pm ET.

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 timings for all regions

For fans tuning into Fox from different countries, the table below states different time zones that correspond to the airing time, 9 pm ET.

Time ZoneTime
Pacific Time (PT)6 pm, Thursday
Eastern Time (ET)9 pm, Thursday
Central Standard Time (CST)8 pm, Thursday
Mountain Standard Time (MST)7 pm, Thursday
Brazil (BRT)10 pm, Thursday
UK (BST)2 am, Friday
Central Europe (CET)3 am, Friday
India (IST)6:30 am, Friday
South Africa (SAST)3 am, Friday
Philippines (PHT)9 am, Friday
Australia (ACDT)10:30 am, Friday
New Zealand (NZST)1 pm, Friday
Where to watch Farmer Wants a Wife season 3

To watch episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3, fans would have to tune into FOX, a channel that's available on most susbcription based networks such as Direct TV Stream, Philo, Sling TV, and Fubo.

After the episodes air on Thursdays at 9 pm ET, they are available to stream on demand on Hulu from the next day, i.e., Fridays.

Who are the farmers on Farmer Wants a Wife season 3?

Matt Warren is a 30-year-old, avocado and exotic fruit farmer. He hails from Morro Bay, California while Colton Hendricks, a 28-year-old from Mena, Arkansas, is a cattle rancher and a horse trainer, who works on a 600 acre farm.

Among the two youngest participants of the show is John Sansone, a 25-year-old from St. Louis, Missouri, who works on a 170 acre soy, corn, and wheat farm. Another 25-year-old is Jay Woods, who is a hay and cattle farmer working on 515 acres of land and hailing from Florence, Alabama.

What happened in episode 5 of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3?

In the most recent episode, Samantha realized that she couldn't visualize a future with John, so she told him that and decided to leave. John said that while he would miss Samantha, he would now have time to get to know the other women as well. Claire was glad about Samantha's exit because she liked John and hoped that he would now have the time to get to know her.

On the other end, in farmer Jay's group, Karina wasn't happy about her disagreement with T'yana because she thought that kept her happy side away from Jay. T'yana on the other side, thought that the argument might lead to Jay's not feeling a connection with her.

When she expressed the same to Jay in a one-on-one conversation, he assured her that he was happy to have her there and promised to navigate the tiff in the girl group.

In other news, Colton went on a date with Zoe and showed a serious inclination towards her, while Jay went on a date with Karina and bonded with her. The two of them grew closer as they even shared a kiss.

For more updates on Farmer Wants a Wife season 3, fans can follow Fox's official Instagram page, @realityclubfox

Shweta Zaveri

Shweta Zaveri

Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle.

