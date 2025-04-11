Farmer Wants a Wife season 3: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

Farmer Wants a Wife returned for its third season on FOX on March 20, 2025, at 9 pm ET. The dating competition introduced viewers to four new farmers—John Sansone, Matt Warren, Jay Woods, and Colton Hendricks—each looking to find love among a group of women willing to trade city life for the countryside.

The new season of Farmer Wants a Wife is hosted by Kimberly Williams-Paisley and features fresh twists, including speed dating events, family visits, and out-of-town mixers. Viewers interested in following the cast on social media can find them on Instagram.

John Sansone can be found at @notjohnsansone, Matt Warren uses @mattwarren__, Jay Woods is at @jmarickwoods, and Colton Hendricks posts under @coltonhendricks54. Each of them uses the platform to share personal updates, behind-the-scenes content from Farmer Wants a Wife, and glimpses into their lives on the farm.

Follow the cast of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 on Instagram

1) John Sansone (@notjohnsansone)

Jason has over 18k followers on his Instagram handle. He announced his appearance on Farmer Wants a Wife with a post that read,

“Secrets out I guess… Catch the ol farm hands this 20th of March on @foxtv #farmerwantsawife @realityclubfox.”

His posts include images from his daily life and promotion for the show.

2) Matt Warren (@mattwarren__)

Matt has more than 7k followers on his Instagram account. One of his posts featured a photo with his family and the caption:

“We’re looking to grow this thing. Please join us watching Farmer Wants a Wife every Thursday on Fox 9/8c.”

His account focuses on family life and the responsibilities that come with running a farm.

3) Jay Woods (@jmarickwoods)

Woods is about to reach 10k followers. In a post about the show, he wrote,

“Here’s to the wild ride ahead… 4 farmers, 5 incredible ladies, and 1 unforgettable journey. Buckle up, it’s gonna be one for the books.”

His posts highlight his farm, family values, and time on the show.

4) Colton Hendricks (@coltonhendricks54)

Colton Hendricks has around 6k followers on his Instagram handle. He frequently shares content from his cattle ranch, including horseback riding and daily farm operations. His Instagram gives viewers insight into his life as a single father and third-generation rancher.

Knowing more about the Farmer Wants a Wife cast

John Sansone, 26, is a soy, corn, and wheat farmer from Missouri and a second-year law student. In a March 20, 2025, interview with Southern Living, he shared that his family’s farm has been in operation since 1893.

“So the farm that is in our family has been in our family for 5 generations since 1893… My grandfather still lives on that land, works on it but he suffered a stroke recently so he can’t do as much as he used to. So I help out where I can,” he said.

Colton Hendricks, 28, from Mena, Arkansas, is a cattle rancher, horse trainer, and father of a two-year-old son. He is a divorcee looking for a second chance at love. In the same March 20, 2025 Southern Living feature, he explained how he approached the dating process:

“I mainly looked for red flags because all of them were good, you know?”

He added that figuring out what he wasn’t looking for made it easier to decide who might be right for him.

Jay Woods, 25, grew up on his grandfather’s farm in Florence, Alabama. After playing college football at Michigan and Duke, an injury ended his athletic career. He returned to Alabama and bought back his grandfather’s horse farm.

“It was just a blessing that I was able to buy his back when I got back,”

he told Southern Living on March 20, 2025. He emphasized his desire to find someone who shares his values, saying,

“Somebody to help build up a farm and build up what I am doing in my future as well.”

Matt Warren, 30, is originally from California and moved to Texas before returning home to help his brother and sister-in-law manage their family’s avocado farm. His move was prompted by a family tragedy when his sister-in-law lost both her parents. In his March 20, 2025, Southern Living interview, he discussed how his time in Texas shaped him:

“The family structure is so strong. They’re just good Christian people... My family is too but in California you just don’t get that as much.”

Fans can catch new episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife every Thursday on FOX and follow the cast's journeys both on-screen and on Instagram.

