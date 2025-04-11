Farmer Wants a Wife 2025 episode 4 recap: Brad Paisley gives Advice as a season 2 couple makes a return

Farmer Wants a Wife released a new episode on April 10, 2025, on Fox. The reality show originated from a British show of the same name. In the American version, four single farmers, Colton, Jay, John, and Matt, each chose from a group of eight women from different cities.

The third season of the show's reboot began on March 20, 2025. Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley hosts the show, replacing Jennifer Nettles. In the previous episode, Colton eliminated a woman, while the other farmers kept their remaining five contestants.

Country singer Brad Paisley visited the farmers and shared his romantic experiences. Season 2 couple Sydney Errera and Mitchell Kolinsky attended the group's first mixer in Tennessee, where they met the contestants and farmers.

What happened in Farmer Wants a Wife 2025 episode 4?

The April 10 episode of Farmer Wants a Wife saw the continuation of Jay taking Julia and Viviane-Lee on a two-on-one date from the previous week. According to Jay, Julia was still in consideration, but he had doubts about her suitability for farm life. Julia reassured him that she enjoyed animals and country people and wanted to stay on the farm.

Jay also expressed concerns about Viviane-Lee's lack of experience in serious relationships. He felt that something was missing between them and decided it would be Viviane-Lee's last night on the farm, as he thought they would be better as friends. This made both women on a date with Farmer Jay emotional, but ultimately, Viviane-Lee left the farm in a van.

Brad Paisley met with the four single farmers to discuss their progress with the women competing for their attention. The farmers expressed concerns that most of the candidates were from larger cities. Brad pointed out they might fall for the charm of the countryside once again.

"I think it's a better match sometimes. When vicariously, you'll get to fall in love with the country again, through them," stated Brad Paisley on Farmer Wants a Wife.

Brad reflected on his own experience with his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley. He recalled knowing she was the one after seeing her in the 1991 film Father of the Bride. The country singer asked the farmers how many women had already come and gone. While the other men revealed they had sent one woman home, Matt admitted he hadn't eliminated any.

Brad shared advice with the group, saying that the woman who made them feel nervous was likely the right one. After some banter and wishing the farmers good luck, Brad left them to discuss their dates. Jay told the others that he had taken Grace to a football game and had kissed her.

"I went for the kiss with Grace. I took her to one of my football games. It was really good. I'm really starting to like her for real," revealed Jay.

Mitchell Kolinsky and Sydney Errera, a Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 couple, attended the group's first mixer in Tennessee. The couple shared their story and encouraged the others to be open to finding love. Sydney mentioned that he was nervous about the number of "beautiful" girls standing in front of him.

Meanwhile, Farmer Matt's girls believed he had spent the night with Halleh after their date. At a barn dance, Matt addressed the rumors, telling his group that nothing had happened with Halleh. Halleh even explained that she wasn't in bed because she had gone out to watch the sunrise alone.

However, Rachel didn't believe Matt's explanation and later told him she was leaving because she doubted his actions with Halleh. After Rachel's self-elimination, Matt expressed that it hurt him that she had trust issues she couldn't overcome.

Watch Farmer Wants a Wife on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on FOX.

