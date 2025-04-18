Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 episode 5 recap: Cast members go on solo dates while one makes a shocking exit

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 returned with a new episode, titled I'm Gonna Miss You, on April 17, 2025. It saw some cast members take the next step in their relationships, while others remained on the fence about their connections. However, one contestant's decision to leave left a farmer reeling.

The episode saw Samantha sever ties with John and exit the show, claiming she could not visualize a future with him. Although upset, John eventually realized it was in their best interests. Meanwhile, T'yana and Karina worried their feud had jeopardized their chances with Jay, while Colton drew closer to Zoe.

In the closing scenes of the Farmer Wants a Wife episode, the male cast members chose their next solo dates, hoping to spark romantic and meaningful connections with their potential wives.

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 Episode 5: Solo dates spark connections

The opening scene of episode 5 of Farmer Wants a Wife saw Samantha wanting to express her feelings to John in a private chat. She revealed that although he had the qualities she wanted in her life partner, she suspected he was not the right match for her. While Samantha explained that she liked to take the lead in relationships, she worried John preferred the same.

Since their ideologies clashed, the pair concluded it was best to end things. Consequently, Samantha said goodbye and left the show. During a confessional, John expressed his disappointment, but admitted that it would give him the space to interact with the other women. Claire, in particular, was relieved to hear about Samantha's exit as it allowed her a chance to speak with John.

Elsewhere, T'yana and Karina wondered if their disagreement had impacted their relationship with Jay. When T'yana confessed that she felt isolated and ignored, Jay pulled her aside for a one-on-one conversation to assure her that he was pleased to have her around and wanted to explore more of their connection.

In the meantime, Zoe grabbed Colton for a chat, opening up about her dream to become an anesthesiologist. Contrary to the Farmer Wants a Wife star's expectations, Colton was impressed with her ambition and clarified that he was not looking for a stay-at-home wife. While speaking to the cameras, Colton revealed that he was attracted to Zoe, but also drawn to Bailee.

Soon after, Mitchell from season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife arrived, advising the farmers to look for authenticity and genuine efforts. Jay took Mitchell's advice and acknowledged Karina's daily efforts on the farm, praising her for waking up the earliest. Meanwhile, Karina said she wanted to know him better. As their conversation flowed, the duo ended up sharing a kiss.

Elsewhere, Alexandra and Matt discussed their connection. While Alexandra assured Matt that she trusted him, he appreciated her for lightening the mood. In the meantime, Kaylee expressed her feelings to John, saying he had the qualities she wanted in her future husband.

As the Farmer Wants a Wife barn came to an end, the men were tasked with choosing their solo dates. While Colton decided to give Zoe a chance, Matt picked Alexandra as his date. John selected Kaylee because of her openness, and Jay picked Karina, pleased with her willingness to show him her vulnerability.

The following morning, Farmer Wants a Wife stars John and Kaylee headed out for their date at the golf course. During their date, Kaylee opened up about her past relationship, noting she put in much effort and gave too much love, but never received any.

However, when she mentioned she wanted a partner who could reciprocate and handle her emotions, John worried about hurting her as the experiment progressed because he believed she had a fragile heart.

Elsewhere, Colton showed Zoe around his town of Mena, Arkansas. Although the pair enjoyed their time, trying on necklaces and boots, Colton worried that moving to Mena would negatively impact Zoe's dreams. When he asked her about relocating, Zoe surprised him by saying she was open to change. He then excitedly informed her about the job openings for her position.

Meanwhile, Farmer Wants a Wife star Matt opened up to Alexandra about his previous girlfriend, and Alexandra revealed that she had married quite young.

She added that she got divorced after five years of marriage. The Farmer Wants a Wife pair then discussed their expectations regarding having children. Alexandra said she wanted two to three children or more if she became a stay-at-home mother.

Later in the episode, Jay and Karina spent time with children practicing football and deepening their connection. While Jay worried that Karina's relocation to Alabama would be difficult, the latter assured him they would figure it out. The Farmer Wants a Wife couple ended their date with a kiss, hopeful about their future.

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET exclusively on Fox.

