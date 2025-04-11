Who is Jay Woods from Farmer Wants a Wife 2025? Career and other details explored

In Farmer Wants a Wife season 3, which premiered on March 20, 2025, four single farmers choose their life partner from a group of eight women. One such contestant is 25-year-old Jay Woods who hails from Florence, Alabama. According to Duke University's official website, Jay was born on April 15, 1999.

Jay started playing football at Florence High School. He then attended Michigan University, where he played football and studied kinesiology for three years. In 2019, Jay went to Duke University for graduate school, where he earned a master's degree in management studies.

During his college football career, Jay played 46 games and recorded 75 tackles, among other achievements. However, an injury forced him to retire and reconsider pursuing a professional career in football. Jay ultimately decided to return to his roots and pursue a career in farming. Jay now works as a hay and cattle farmer on 515 acres of land in Alabama.

Farmer Wants a Wife star Jay Woods opens up about his farming career, football, and faith

Jay Woods, a star of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3, sat down for an interview with FOX54's Rocket City News Now on February 9, 2025. Jay said he enjoys farming and has been doing it for a while. He and his cousin, Ricky Simmons, run a large cow-calf operation and sell hay. Jay helps operate R&S Farms, which is owned by his cousin.

He shared in the interview that they initially aimed to make a profit from the endeavor. Jay purchased a 15-acre horse operation, which once owned by his late grandfather. Jay used this land as a starting point for farming, where he keeps a horse, dogs, and chickens. He now plans to expand his cattle operation on this land.

"About some years ago, my grandfather passed, and he had a 15 acre horse operation down there about 5 minutes from where we do the big operation. When I moved back home from Duke I was looking for a place to buy a house," stated Jay.

The Farmer Wants a Wife star mentioned that his family had a strong farming background, and he grew up surrounded by it. His family's farm, Woods Lane, was a place where he raised animals and grew crops. Jay also shed light on the subject of football. As mentioned previously, due to an injury, he turned to farming as his passion.

According to FOX54's Rocket City News Now, when Jay was playing for Michigan, he was mentored by Coach Harbaugh for three years. Later, he transferred to Duke University, where he played under Coach Cutcliffe and earned his graduate degree. He recalled having a goal of being an "elite competitor" who wanted to reach the highest level but ultimately retired due to shoulder, head, and knee injuries.

"I love this game, but am I willing to sacrifice my body where ten years from now or five years from now, I could hardly walk or lift my shoulder up," revealed Farmer Wants a Wife star Jay.

Jay also touched upon the topic of general perception about farmers and their daily lives. He explained that he has a day job as a sales representative, which allows him to support his farm financially. Jay Woods said in the interview that he separates his farm finances from his personal expenses to maintain stability.

The interview concluded with Farmer Wants a Wife star taking about his faith. He claimed that faith, family, and future goals are part of "three pillars" of his life. He grew up in the church and believes that his faith has blessed him with opportunities. Jay mentioned that he feels a sense of responsibility to give "glory" to God for his blessings.

Farmer Wants a Wife airs on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on FOX.

