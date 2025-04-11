Where to watch Farmer Wants a Wife 2025 episode 4 online? Streaming options explored

Fox's Farmer Wants a Wife 2025 premiered on March 20, 2025, with a new episode set to air on Thursday, April 10 at 9 pm ET. The reality series features four single farmers— Colton, Jay, John, and Matt— who find their suitable life partner from a group of eight women each.

Viewers can watch the show with a cable TV subscription or by signing up for live TV streaming services like FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling.

The reality show originated from a British show of the same name. While the first two seasons of Farmer Wants a Wife were hosted by Jennifer Nettles, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley replaced her for the third season released in 2025. In the reality show, the farmers invite their potential partners to their farms, where they learn about rural life, including farm chores and animal care.

Here’s where you can catch season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife

Viewers and fans of Farmer Wants a Wife who do not have access to cable, can watch the show for free through streaming services like FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling. These services also offer free trials for new users.

FuboTV is a live TV streaming service that provides over 100 channels, including sports, news, and entertainment. It offers DVR storage and helps out people who are not able to watch live TV and sports. FuboTV plans range from $84.99 to $94.99 per month, with a $30 discount for the first month.

DirecTV Stream is a streaming platform that offers live TV channels and on-demand content. It starts with over 75 live TV channels, and prices range from $86.99 to $129.99 per month. Sling TV is an app-based TV service that allows users to stream live TV and on-demand content. It offers customizable options, including channel add-ons and DVR, starting at $60.99 per month.

What to expect from episode 4 of Farmer Wants a Wife 2025?

Fox released a preview for episode 4 of Farmer Wants a Wife 2025 in which a famous country singer visited the farmers to share some advice regarding their love lives. It was revealed to be Brad Paisley, who met with the four single farmers to discuss their progress with the women.

The farmers were concerned that most of the candidates were from cities.

Brad suggested that the farmers might fall in love with the countryside again through their partners and tried to show them the positive side of things. Brad shared his own experience with his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley. He remembered knowing she was the one after seeing her in a 1991 film, Father of the Bride.

Brad further asked the farmers how many women had already left. The other farmers had sent one woman home, but Matt hadn't eliminated any. Brad couldn't help but offer some advice to Matt on Farmer Wants a Wife.

"You [Matt] can't just pick five, these aren't baseball cards," said Brad Paisley.

Brad also offered advice to the group as a whole, saying that the woman who made them feel nervous might be the right one. After some conversation, Brad left the farmers to discuss their dates. Jay told the others that he had taken Grace to a football game and kissed her. He revealed that it went well and he was starting to like her.

New episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife are aired on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on FOX.

