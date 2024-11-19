"I’m in a lot of pain" - The Voice 11 winner Sundance Head opens up after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach

The Voice season 11 winner Sundance Head recently broke the silence after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach. The singer was hunting alone in the woods when one of his bullets hit him on November 15

Two days after the incident and following surgery, Sundance posted a video titled “Statement - Part 1” on his Facebook page on November 17. In the video, he explained his entire situation and shared what was going through his mind when he was hit.

“I was sure that I was gonna die. It was one of the craziest things that’s ever happened to me ... But I really wanted to come on here and tell you guys that I am alive. I’m in a lot of pain. I was shot accidentally in the stomach. I was alone," Sundance shared.

What happened to The Voice winner Sundance Head?

Sundance Head's agent, Trey Newman, confirmed to PEOPLE in an article published on November 18 that the singer was hunting in the woods by himself on November 15 and accidentally shot one bullet to the stomach around 4-4:30 p.m. local time.

After his surgery, his wife, Misty Head, provided an update on his situation through his Facebook account on November 16.

"He was released late last night we got home very early this morning it was a ruff 3 hr ride home for him as the meds were wearing off and bc he was moving he was bleeding badly through his dressings not to mention he was in just a hospital gown all his clothes were at the ranch,' Misty wrote.

Along with the update, Misty shared a photo of his sleeveless shirt in which he was shot. She said the situation would have been "devastating" if the bullet shot was "any higher or lower." She further expressed her gratitude to all the "messages, calls, and prayers" they received post the news.

A day later, on November 17, Sundance Head uploaded a video to his Facebook page. Sitting in front of his Christmas tree, he opened up about his experience, reflecting on the incident.

In the video, The Voice contestant thanked the healthcare workers at UT Tyler Hospital who saved him and took care of him after the accident. He believed that he was going to die after the accident and called it one of the "craziest things that’s ever happened" to him.

"I have a lot of life left, and that’s what I was telling these ladies and gentlemen that [were] trying to keep me alive during the whole process, man. I just, really, I’m so thankful for the first responders. They did a wonderful job,” Sundance added.

Sundance went on to thank the man who stopped his care to save him while he was bleeding on the ground. He expressed his gratitude for his savior and said that he couldn't have made it without his help.

He further shared that a "dozen cars" passed by him, saw him, and made eye contact. However, none of them stopped their cars to rescue him from his pain.

“So, I am really, really fortunate and thankful for the couple of gentlemen that did turn around, and I want to tell you honestly that I love you and I’m so thankful that you were in my life at that moment. And it wasn’t a chance meeting between us. And I look forward to spending more time with you in the future,” The Voice alum concluded.

The Voice season 26 is currently airing on NBC.

