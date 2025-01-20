“I'm objecting”— When Barbara declined to invest in Diaper Dust in Shark Tank pitch

Regina Crisci pitched Diaper Dust on Shark Tank season 13, seeking $75,000 for 40% equity in her odor-control powder business. During the presentation, she demonstrated her product's effectiveness using a simulated diaper test. The company showed $3,000 in lifetime sales with a patent-pending status.

After Kevin O'Leary expressed concerns about experience and Lori Greiner questioned market timing, Barbara Corcoran addressed Regina directly.

"Gina, I'm objecting more than anything, certainly not to you. You're 100% heartfelt. The most important thing though is your part-time with a high pressure job that you take very seriously. Again to your credit, what you need I believe is a working partner... So I won't be your shark today. I'm out because I don't think it's really what you need."

The Shark Tank pitch concluded with Mark Cuban offering and securing a deal matching Regina's initial ask.

Barbara Corcoran turns down Diaper Dust deal on Shark Tank over business structure concerns

Regina Crisci's Shark Tank presentation started with detailed insights into her product development process. She walked the Sharks through her backyard manufacturing setup, demonstrating her hands-on approach to every aspect of production. The business operated without formal marketing strategies, relying on customer recommendations and personal outreach.

The founder shared that she got the idea for the product after she had her son and faced the problem with the odor of soiled diapers. She explained that dirty diapers left a lingering smell despite being doused with perfumes. Following this, she came up with Diaper Dust, a product that neutralizes the odor of dirty diapers without needing fragrances or anything.

The pitch revealed Regina's commitment to her nursing career while building Diaper Dust. She explained her daily schedule, managing hospital shifts alongside product manufacturing and business operations. The Sharks learned about her patent application status and plans for scaling production beyond her current setup.

Barbara Corcoran voiced several operational concerns during the Shark Tank pitch evaluation. She identified Regina's split focus between nursing and entrepreneurship as a significant barrier to business growth. The Shark emphasized Regina's lack of dedicated business time as a crucial factor in her decision.

Barbara pointed to specific gaps in the business structure. She noted the absence of concrete plans for utilizing investment funds. Her assessment highlighted the need for operational partnership over financial backing. The Shark stressed that success in the baby product market required full-time dedication and structured business development.

Meanwhile, Kevin O'Leary started the discussion by focusing on Regina's business experience. He mentioned his concerns about guiding an early-stage entrepreneur through market expansion. The Shark Tank investor examined the current sales figures and manufacturing capabilities before stepping away from the deal.

Lori Greiner assessed the product's market readiness. She questioned the timing of seeking investment with $3,000 in lifetime sales. Her analysis centered on the challenges of competing in the baby products market while maintaining small-scale production.

Emma Grede evaluated Diaper Dust's marketing strategy. She addressed the limitations of word-of-mouth promotion for a retail product. The Shark highlighted the importance of professional marketing channels in the consumer goods sector.

Mark Cuban showed interest despite other Sharks' concerns. He recognized the potential in the patent-pending formula and Regina's proof of concept. His offer matched Regina's initial ask of $75,000 for 40% equity.

As per sharktankrecap.com, Regina maintained communication with Cuban's team, receiving guidance on manufacturing improvements and retail positioning. The partnership opened doors to expanded production capabilities and new sales channels.

Diaper Dust experienced significant growth after the episode aired. Sales surged beyond $200,000 in the immediate aftermath. The company's lifetime revenue passed the $1 million mark through increased market presence and product accessibility.

The business expanded its retail footprint on Amazon, consistently selling over 400 units monthly. Customer reviews supported the product's effectiveness, leading to regular repeat purchases. The company introduced bulk purchasing options and subscription services to meet growing demand.

Regina developed new business strategies with Cuban's guidance. The operation moved from backyard production to professional manufacturing facilities. The company secured proper patents and established formal marketing campaigns to support its growth.

Shark Tank season 16 is airing on ABC network.

