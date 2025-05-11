"I'm one of those bossy women"—The Great American Baking Show judge Prue Leith on her urge to fix wrong things in life

Prue Leith recently reprised her role as a judge on The Great American Baking Show season 3, which premiered on April 11, 2025, on Roku. The judge accompanied her fellow judge, Paul Hollywood, as the two looked over a new batch of contestants competing to win the title of America's Best Amateur Baker.

As part of the show’s promotion, Prue appeared on PIX11 News on April 10. In the interview, she not only discussed the upcoming season but also opened up about her passion for charity work, offering viewers a more personal glimpse beyond the baking tent.

Prue described herself as one of the “bossy women,” explaining that this aspect of her personality drives her to step in and fix anything she perceives as even slightly wrong. She admitted that while it may seem "very irritating," she noted that she shared that she just can't resist interfering in something that she doesn't feel right about.

"But it's just because I have one of those bossy women who if they see something that's slightly wrong, they think they've got to fix it. Very irritating," The Great American Baking Show judge said.

The Great American Baking Show judge comments on her charity work and cooking with children

During this conversation with PIX11 News, Prue Leith explained that her wanting to fix something wrong in life comes from her personality of a "bossy woman," adding that she can't resist interfering if she thinks "things are not quite right".

One of the interviewers on PIX11 News urged viewers to take some time out from the baking show realm and read about the helpful things Prue has done. She thanked the host for this shout-out. The Great American Baking Show judge then shared that at the moment, she is working on campaigning for Assisted Dying, which is an illegal subject in England.

"You know, you have that in Oregon and in many states. So that when you're heading for a really horrible death, you can check out right, but it's not legal in England. So we've been campaigning for that," she said.

She also emphasized that much of her focus is now on charity work. She expressed a deep concern about children developing a love for nutritious food, stating that if every child in America and England in the UK genuinely liked healthy food, then they would have solved the problem of the kids having to be forced to eat healthy.

Further in the conversation, one of the hosts brought up the importance of cooking from scratch rather than warming up ready-to-eat meals and how it affects the kids. Commenting on the topic, the Great American Baking Show judge noted that the whole thing about cooking and baking is the enjoyment a cook gets from putting in the effort to prepare a certain dish.

"I've taught thousands of children to cook and I've never met one who didn't enjoy the process. So it's so easy to get them to like food just by cooking with them. But if it's real it's a real problem now because we've lost two or three generations of people who can't cook and if your mom can't cook and your granny can't cook and their doesn't father can't cook," she added.

Later in the interview, when asked what fans could expect from the new season, Prue playfully replied, “Education.”

The Great American Baking Show season 3 episodes are available on Roku.

