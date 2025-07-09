"I'm running out of time" - My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore opens up on having a baby

My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 13 episode 1 premiered on TLC on July 1, 2025. In the episode, Whitney Way Thore decided to make a big change in her life by having a baby. With 41 looming over her head and her biological clock ticking, Whitney considered having artificial insemination.

Ad

Before making a decision, while driving with her friend Todd Beasley, Whitney shared that one of her favorite dance students had inspired her to consider having a child of her own.

Considering her age and circumstances, My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney admitted she could no longer become a mother traditionally. Acknowledging that time was running out, she said that if she truly wanted a child, she’d have to go all in and take matters into her own hands.

Ad

Trending

"I'm running out of time. And if I want a child, I have got to take this by the reins and do it myself," she said in the episode.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney shares her inspiration for having a baby

Ad

My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 13, episode 1, primarily centered around Whitney and discussions about her having a baby.

While driving with Todd, Whitney opened up about her inspiration for having a baby. In her confessional, she talked about one of her favorite students in London, a little girl named Penelope, who she described as being "confident" and having that "sass."

Whitney shared that looking at Penelope made her think about having a child of her own. She told Todd that spending time with Penelope inspired her to consider enrolling her daughter in dance lessons and doing more activities together.

Ad

This led Todd to ask if she was thinking about motherhood again. Whitney replied that she wished she could meet someone and have everything fall into place naturally.

Todd then told Whitney that if she wanted something, she would have to work really hard for it, even if there were obstacles on her way.

Ad

Later in her confessional, Whitney admitted that she never imagined she would still be single with no children when she reached her 40s. She came to accept that she couldn't be a mother in the traditional way.

After speaking with her friend Mabel, who had a child as a single mother, Whitney felt even more inspired to pursue motherhood on her own terms.

"Since I turned 40, I have been taking major stock of my life. And I never imagined that I would still be single with no children. And I think I've come to accept that the traditional way of motherhood is not going to happen for me," she said in her confessional.

Ad

The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star continued,

"I was talking with my British friend Mabel in London. She has a child who she describes as the love of her life. She had him as a single mother. And listening to her story really kind of gave me the kick in my ass that I think I needed."

Ad

Whitney knew that she was running out of time. So if they wanted to have a child, she felt that she would need to take full control of the situation and take action on her own.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 13 episodes premiere every Tuesday on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More