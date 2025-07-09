“Going to be her biggest cheerleader”- My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Jessica supports Whitney's decision to inseminate artificially

Season 13 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life released its second episode on July 8. It captured Whitney solving her rift with Tal and hanging out with Jessica, her trainer. She discussed her plans to undergo artificial insemination, and the latter supported it. In the episode, Whitney also discussed her plans to host a funeral for her beloved pet, and her father supported it.

In the episode, Jessica shared the things she had gone through while she tried getting pregnant over the past two years. She stated that it made her relate to Whitney, so she would thoroughly support her journey.

"Whatever Whitney has to do to make this work, I'm gonna be there and I'm going to be her biggest cheerleader," said Jessica.

Later in the episode, Whitney received a nitrogen cannister, a storage container for the sperm specimen she wanted. She invited Jessica over for support while she inseminated herself with the sperm in a different room.

The latter saw her after she was done, she supported her and informed her that she needed to wait for two weeks to find out if she was pregnant.

What My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Jessica said about Whitney's decision to get artificial insemination

Season 2 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life documents Whitney's journey to have a baby. In the two episodes that have come out, she has expressed her desire to find a sperm donor and artificially inseminate herself, over finding a partner and building a life together to have a baby.

While some cast members took time to consider Whitney's idea, Jessica, her trainer, supported it immediately. In the recent episode, she was seen chatting with Whitney and then came to the My Big Fat Fabulous Life confessional to share her thoughts about the whole situation.

Jessica shared that she had been trying to have a baby with Isaiah for over two years. She stated that she had what they considered to be stage four endometriosis, and while women typically shed the lining of their uterus, hers shed on the outside.

"Everything my body has been through is a lot," she added.

She counted miscarriages and recovery time while listing things that she had to go through because of her condition. She said those things made her resentful and angry; however, she was at a place where she said she wanted to consider IVF again.

Talking about Whitney, Jessica added that the last time she checked, Whitney was looking for a partner, but now she just wanted a baby. She told Whitney that her dad was shocked when Tatiana told him about artificial insemination.

She said one just needed to pick the perfect specimen and didn't need to have a connection with the sperm donor.

Jessica then said in the My Big Fat Fabulous Life confessional that Whitney wanted a husband and some kids, but that hadn't worked out for her. She added that she knew how emotionally draining it was to try getting pregnant.

She said that was why she wanted to be there for Whitney and wanted to cheer for her.

Later in the My Big Fat Fabulous Life episode, Whitney received a nitrogen cannister, which contained her sperm specimen. She then went to a separate room to inseminate herself, while Jessica waited outside.

Whiteny told her she was excited, while the latter informed her that she needed to wait for two weeks to find out if she was pregnant.

New episodes of My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 13 come out on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on TLC.

