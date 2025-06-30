"She is desperate" — 90 Day Fiancé star Sarper criticizes Daniele amidst her feud with Shekinah at the Tell All

90 Day Fiancé season 11 released episode 20, titled Tell All Part 2, on June 29, 2025. It saw the cast members reunite with host Shaun Robinson to discuss their relationships and conflicts on and off the show.

In one of the segments of the episode, Shekinah clashed with 90 Day alum Daniele, who claimed that Shekinah held paid press interviews and hired people to demean her online. Hearing the slander against his partner, Shekinah, Sarper spoke up.

"She [Daniele] is desperate," Sarper said.

Shekinah continued defending herself, saying she never paid anyone to target Daniele; however, the latter remained unconvinced. Meanwhile, Amani and Matt supported Daniele, calling out Shekinah for dismissing the allegations and feuding with Daniele.

Shekinah and Daniele went back and forth, refusing to back down. When 90 Day Fiancé host Shaun asked the pair if they wanted to apologize and come to an agreement, they turned down the offer, showing contempt toward each other.

Later in the 90 Day Fiancé episode, Mahdi questioned Daniele for targeting Shekinah with alleged lies, resulting in a heated confrontation between the two. It eventually escalated to a full-blown argument between Sarper, Shekinah, Daniele, and Mahdi.

90 Day Fiancé star Shekinah believes Daniele draws negative comments from netizens because of her "nasty" personality

Daniele recalled her feud with Shekinah, sharing that the first time they interacted online was when the latter allegedly suggested that Daniele had reached out to Sarper before the Tell All and "wished him luck." While Daniele claimed that she had reached out to both of them, Shekinah argued otherwise.

"She did message Sarper and not me," Shekinah remarked.

Matt and Amani spoke up for Daniele, criticizing Shekinah for trying to paint her as a "liar." Amani urged Shekinah to be "less rude," but the latter remained steadfast, claiming Daniele was lying about her and that she had "a right" to defend herself.

However, as Amani continued speaking, Shekinah asked her to "shut up."

Hearing that, Amani called the 90 Day Fiancé alum "shallow as a puddle." Shortly after, Daniele continued with her story, stating that she had apologized to Shekinah about the Tell All and wished "both the best." However, matters continued to escalate.

"And then, she does these like press interviews, that she probably pays for, she says these things that are not true. She said that I was trash, that I was for the streets, that I was hitting on Sarper," Daniele said.

When Amani questioned Shekinah for calling the 90 Day Fiancé alum "trash," the latter defended herself by saying Daniele accused her of paying for "bots" to put "mean messages" on her Instagram.

"People are mean to you because you're a nasty person. Nobody is paying for bots to send nasty comments to you. You're getting them all by yourself from real people," Shekinah told Daniele.

The 90 Day Fiancé star pointed out that Daniele's comments "were out of line," further criticizing her for sharing her opinion on things she knew nothing about. The female cast members refused to apologize, saying they did not owe each other one.

Tensions escalated when the segment ended and the cast headed backstage. Mahdi called out Daniele for spreading alleged lies about Shekinah. He believed Daniele had no evidence to back her claim that Shekinah paid people to interview her.

However, Daniele refused to back down, stating Shekinah was a "nasty" person and a "b**ch." Shekinah broke down in tears, hearing everything Daniele said about her. The argument escalated and fizzled out without a resolution.

While speaking to the cameras later, Daniele expressed her opinion of Shekinah, claiming the latter was not "a girl's girl" and that no one knew who she really was as a person.

90 Day Fiancé episodes can be streamed on Prime Video.

