“Not out here to be anybody’s weight loss inspiration” — My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore focuses on confidence over numbers

My Big Fat Fabulous Life returned for another season on TLC on July 1, 2025. This is the 13th season of the show. The show's star Whitney Way Thore spoke to People magazine on the same day talking about her views on body image and her weight loss journey. Since the show's debut, she has has always been open about her health issues with PCOS, and how she aims to maintain confidence over her weight changes.

In her interview she spoke about her perspective on being a fitness inspiration,

“I’m just not out here to be anybody’s weight loss inspiration,” she said.

She explained that she does not like talking about how much she weighs in her personal life and does not think it needs to be the focus. Thore said that her story is about more than just weight and that she wants people to understand that.

Thore shared that she lost 100 lbs. between 2018 and 2023. She said it happened without dieting or trying to lose weight on purpose. She explained that she only wanted to move her body more and feel better.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life further said that she didn’t want to focus on losing weight or check the scale. She just wanted to move. For the first time in her life, she lost weight without trying.

She also said that working out has helped her feel better.

“Now I work out for the sake of working out. I work out because it makes me feel good,” she told People magazine in a past interview.

In 2023, My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Thore spoke to Entertainment Tonight and said she had not taken weight loss medication or had surgery. Thore’s mother passed away in 2022, speaking about that,

“People say, like, 'Is it surgery?' and I'm like, 'No, it's grief, but thanks,’” she shared.

Thore shares she does not focus on weight in her personal life

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Thore has said that she does not spend time thinking about her weight in her daily life, even though she talks about it on the show.

“On the show, I'll talk about my weight more, but in my personal life, I don't really find it necessary,” she explained.

She also said she does not want people to see her as someone who is trying to inspire weight loss.

“If you’re inspired by me, that’s wonderful, I’m glad, but I hope it’s because I’m a woman who learned to love herself no matter what size she is,” she shared.

In 2019, she posted a video after people congratulated her for losing weight. She said, “I guarantee you that I’m still fat as s**t, and this hasn’t changed from day 1.” She added that being seen only as someone who lost weight was not what she wanted.

Thore also spoke about PCOS, a condition that can affect weight. She explained how the condition has made her weight change over the years. Along with talking about health, she has started a workout app and continues to dance, sharing that movement helps her feel good.

Thore also said she supports people making their own choices about their bodies. She made it clear that if someone wants to take weight loss drugs or have surgery, it's up to them. She said, "People should do what they want to do." Thore also said she doesn't look down on anyone for picking different ways to handle their weight if it helps them feel better or boost their health.

Catch the latest episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life currently streaming on TLC.

