Where to watch Match Me Abroad season 2 and cast details

Match Me Abroad season 2 aired on June 22, 2025, on TLC. Following a successful debut, Deadline revealed that TLC had officially renewed the series for a second season on August 14, 2023. According to the outlet, Match Me Abroad was TLC's top new show of the year after its premiere, which attracted 16.4 million viewers across TLC, Max, and Discovery+.

Match Me Abroad season 2 follows the same format as season 1, where six American singles look for love abroad. Fans can watch new episodes of this season on TLC on Sundays at 10 pm ET and the following day on Max.

The reality show follows foreign matchmakers as they attempt to assist Americans in finding love abroad. The second season adds a few new cast members and brings back some of the previous season's cast.

Match Me Abroad season 2 snippets

The second season of Match Me Abroad takes viewers across some new places, like Brazil, Ireland, and Singapore, in the quest for love. According to InTouch Weekly, matchmaker Katarina Měmcová from season 1 will return, but Juan Nino and Nina Kharoufeh will be replaced by Dolly and Luiza, who will assist the singles in Singapore and Brazil, respectively.

Apart from Katarina, the other returning cast member from Match Me Abroad season 1 is fan-favorite Harold, who will continue the search for his true love. New cast members include Victoria and Amber, who both desire someone of Irish heritage.

Other cast members, Tony and Monica, who seem determined and aspirational, will be looking for love in Brazil. Meanwhile, Sarah will be embarking on her quest for love in Singapore, looking for someone who looks like her celebrity crush.

Meet the cast

1) Harold

Harold (Image via TLC)

Hailing from New Mexico, Harold will be searching for love in Singapore in season 2. Last season, he found love in Prague, but the long distance put the relationship to the test, leading to its ending. This time, he's hopeful for a better outcome in Singapore, using a professional matchmaker in the hopes of finding enduring love.

2) Monica

Monica (Image via TLC)

Hailing from California, Monica is looking for love in Brazil on Match Me Abroad season 2. A dedicated single mother who has devoted years to advancing her career and raising her kid, she is now, at last, prioritizing herself. She's prepared to take a risk in pursuit of romance and a new beginning after being inspired by Brazil's dynamic culture and reputation for having passionate men.

3) Victoria

Victoria (Image via TLC)

Victoria is from New York and is going to Ireland to look for her "the one." Despite going on 50 first dates, the fast-paced New Yorker's perfect match remains elusive. In search of a lovely Irishman who shares her aspirations for the future, Victoria heads off to Ireland, hires a professional matchmaker, and prepares herself for something genuine.

4) Sarah

Sarah (Image via TLC)

Sarah is from Texas and is heading to Singapore to find love. Sarah is a goal-oriented woman who is clear about what she wants: a partner who is settled, family-oriented, and prepared to start a family. She goes to Singapore with her mother in an attempt to find someone who meets all of her requirements, including looking like her favorite celebrity.

5) Amber

Amber (Image via TLC)

Amber is also from Texas and has joined Match Me Abroad to find someone in Ireland. Her ideal life is one that is full of love, children, and rustic charm. She travels to Ireland, the country she finds to be the most beautiful, in the hopes of meeting a partner who shares her vision of a tranquil, family-oriented future.

6) Tony

Tony (Image via TLC)

Hailing from Florida, Tony is searching for love in Brazil. Having tried everything, including AI-generated images and dating apps, with no result, he is now going to Brazil in search of the love of his life and possibly the mother of his children because he is certain that Brazilian women are a better fit for him.

Watch Match Me Abroad on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET and the following day to stream on Max.

