Harold goes on a mock date with a Singaporean woman in Match Me Abroad sneak peek

In a sneak peek video shared by TLC on their official Instagram page on June 29, 2025, Match Me Abroad star Harold was seen going on a mock date with a woman named Kayla in Singapore. When he arrived at the café, Kayla introduced herself and said, “You look really nervous.”

“I’m working on that, I haven’t had a chance to settle in yet,” Harold replied.

This mock date was part of Harold’s new journey to find love outside the U.S. In a past season, he fell in love in Prague, but the relationship ended because of long distance. Now, he’s in Singapore, hoping things will turn out differently.

With help from a professional matchmaker, Harold is giving love another try. The clip gave a small look at how he handled the first meeting, trying to stay calm and connect through conversation.

Harold shared a drawing and ordered milk on his mock date in Match Me Abroad

During the mock date in Match Me Abroad, Harold and Kayla shared a lighthearted exchange despite Harold appearing nervous at first. Kayla asked him to "loosen up a little," as he greeted her twice after sitting down for the date.

To make the moment more personal, Harold handed her a flower-themed drawing and said, “I got you this,” explaining that he was an artist. The small gift helped ease the tension between them.

When they discussed getting drinks, Harold offered to get one for Kayla. She agreed and asked what he would like in return. Harold responded, “Milk of 2%,” and Kyla jokingly added, “like a kid.” Kayla laughed and pointed it out, and Harold replied, “I never thought of it that way.”

The exchange gave a brief look at how Harold handled a first meeting while in a new setting. Although it was just a mock date, it showed how he interacted and communicated, which may help in his future connections in Match Me Abroad.

Harold returned for another chance at international love in Match Me Abroad

Harold, from New Mexico, came back to Match Me Abroad hoping to find a lasting relationship. In a past season, he met someone in Prague, but the distance made it hard to stay together. Now, he is looking for love in Singapore, still believing that the right person for him might be out there.

According to his official bio,

“Harold [was] back and more determined than ever.”

Trusting in the matchmaking process once again, he looked for someone who would appreciate his interests and personality.

The bio further said,

"After falling in love for the first time in Prague and losing it to the realities of long-distance, he’s setting his sights on Singapore. Believing his soulmate could be waiting overseas, Harold is once again turning to a professional matchmaker in hopes of finding lasting love."

With the support of a matchmaker and the willingness to try new things—like mock dates—Harold approached this new chapter with openness.

Season 2 of Match Me Abroad follows six American singles—Harold, Monica, Victoria, Sarah, Amber, and Tony—as they travel to Singapore, Brazil, and Ireland to find love. With the help of matchmakers Katarina, Dolly, and Luiza, they go on dates and try to build connections. The season shows both hopeful moments and challenges as each person explores relationships in a new place.

New episodes of Match Me Abroad season 2 are available to stream on TLC.

