1000-Lb Roomies: Release date, trailer, and more explored

In a new TLC series called 1000-Lb Roomies, best friends Jasmine aka Jaz and Nesha are trying to get their health back by losing weight. After meeting online as total strangers, the two became close friends and roommates. The show will follow their health journeys in addition to their lives as housemates.

Ad

It is the newest installment in the 1000-LB spin-off. On May 8, 2025, the network dropped its trailer and revealed the launch date for the next series, which is described as "unfiltered and heart-filled." The first episode of 1000-Lb Roomies premieres on TLC on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 10 pm ET/PT, and the series will follow, releasing weekly episodes at the same time.

1000-Lb Roomies episode premiere date and time in different regions

Ad

Trending

The new series has a similar concept to the ever-popular 1000-Lb Sisters. The audience is introduced to Jaz and Nesha, two roommates who are having weight problems and have divergent methods for losing weight.

The episodes will be available to watch on TLC with next day streaming on Max.

Time Zone Air Time Date Eastern (ET) 10:00 PM June 10, 2025 Central (CT) 9:00 PM June 10, 2025 Pacific (PT) 7:00 PM June 10, 2025 United Kingdom (BST) 3:00 AM June 11, 2025 Central Europe (CEST) 2:00 AM June 11, 2025 Australia (AEST) 12:00 PM June 11, 2025

Ad

Watch the 1000-Lb Roomies trailer

In the trailer for the series, the roomies instantly demonstrate their personalities by joking that they are "fat hotties with the bodies."

“We're roommates,” Nesha says. “We're both a little extra. Nearly 1,000 pounds extra.”

Jaz then says, “The only thing we love more than food in this world is my daughter Nana." While Nesha takes a more cautious approach to the matter, Jaz is adamant about losing the weight for her daughter's sake, even going so far as to explore surgery and acknowledge using a weight loss injection.

Ad

Jaz and her daughter, Nana (Image via Instagram/@tlc)

According to Jaz, they've tried several weight-loss strategies in the past but haven't been successful. They can even be seen in the video drinking a sea moss drink before screaming and gagging at the taste. Jaz gets a wake-up call, when her surgeon, Dr. Sarvenaz Nouri, informs her that in order to have bariatric surgery, she must lose a substantial amount of weight.

Ad

In a confessional, Dr. Sarvenaz tells the audience that if Jasmine doesn't undergo the surgery, most likely she will not survive for long. Later, Jaz confesses that the idea of surgery scares her.

Jaz in the hospital (Image via Instagram/@tlc)

Then, Jaz informs Nesha that if she joined her on the adventure, it would be much simpler for her to lose weight. Nesha states she wants to lose weight, "but that doesn't mean I have to be stuck on the scale all the time," she tells the camera.

Ad

Jaz experiences a health scare later in the season, causing her to cry while dealing with pain in her leg. The trailer shows her being taken in an ambulance. "I'm in so much pain. I'm really trying my best to hold on," she cries.

"Nesha, I'm scared," Jaz tells her on FaceTime from the hospital. "What if I'm never gonna be able to walk again?" she tells her best friend. “I don't know what happened to her, but I know that it's a wake up call,” Nesha says in tears.

Ad

Apart from showing the relationship between the two best friends, 1000-Lb Roomies also depicts moments between them and their families. Jaz tells her family that she's started taking the "weight-loss shot," to which her mother disapprovingly says she doesn't like that shot. Jaz's family supports her during her health scare and trip to the hospital.

1000-Lb Roomies premieres on TLC on Tuesday, June 10 at 10 pm ET and is available for streaming on Max the following day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kezia Kezia is a 27 year old writer who loves reality TV and sports. Know More