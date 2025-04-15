"My 25lbs weight loss" - Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star Gypsy reveals her shocking transformation

The star of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, has disclosed a significant physical transformation. She shared a side-by-side collage of herself on Instagram on April 13, 2025, writing,

“My 25lbs weight loss,”

accompanied by a heart emoji. The first was a recent mirror selfie, and the second was from a red carpet event in January 2024. Just over three months after giving birth to her daughter Aurora, she looked completely different in the more recent picture, which had her wearing blue jeans and a white collared halter top.

The post immediately became popular, and many people left comments about her experience losing weight. In the Lifetime series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Gypsy's post-prison life is followed, including her transformation through diet, exercise, and cosmetic processes.

In the comment section of her April 13 Instagram post, Gypsy responded to questions about her transformation, saying,

“My weight loss journey started once getting out of prison so when I started eating healthier instead of prison food, the weight begin to fall off.”

She added that she began “eating twice a day” and opted for “smaller portions” at meals. Gypsy also made changes to her fitness routine. In January 2024, she told People magazine,

“I’m focusing on getting fit by doing yoga and other exercises to help tone my belly.”

She revealed that she had bought small gym equipment at home to start getting healthy. The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star denied using weight-loss medication and emphasized the role of lifestyle changes in her transformation.

Her new appearance also includes a chin-length bob haircut she debuted in early March and a new wardrobe seen in several Instagram posts. Gypsy’s transformation has also included cosmetic procedures. On April 5, 2024, she revealed to People magazine that she will be getting a rhinoplasty and septoplasty.

"I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too," she said.

Gypsy Rose's pregnancy journey

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker welcomed their first child, Aurora, in December 2024. The couple had reunited earlier that year in April, after Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan Anderson. In a July 2024 YouTube video, Gypsy confirmed,

“I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected.”

In August 2024, the couple celebrated a sex reveal party, announcing they were expecting a girl. By November, they had chosen the name Aurora Raina Urker for their daughter. Their journey to parenthood and family life is featured in Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which captures their interactions and adjustments following Aurora’s birth.

Gypsy has opened up about challenges in her relationship since becoming a mother. On a March 2025 episode of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, she said,

“Our first weekend that we reconnected, it was like a floodgate… and naturally, now there are times that I think is harder because of schedules and business and work.”

Despite the challenges, she expressed contentment with her current life stage, saying,

“I have loved this man for seven years. I am so happy and content… we're able to handle things in a more mature way now.”

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up airs every Monday on Lifetime network.

