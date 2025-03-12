“Serious question does Ken even like Gypsy?”— Fans furious with Ken Urker after Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup season 2 premiere

The season 2 premiere of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup has sparked intense backlash, with fans taking to Reddit to call out Ken Urker for his behavior during a pivotal dinner scene with Gypsy Rose Blanchard. The episode, which follows Gypsy’s journey through pregnancy and relationship struggles, has led to heated debates online, with many questioning Ken’s attitude and his role in her life.

Ad

The season premiere, titled Pregnant on Parole, documents Gypsy’s transition into motherhood just six months after her release from prison. The episode captures her ongoing divorce from ex-husband Ryan Anderson while also showcasing her complicated relationship with Ken, her former fiancé turned current boyfriend. However, it wasn’t Gypsy’s past or her pregnancy that had viewers talking; it was Ken’s demeanor at dinner that left fans outraged.

Comment byu/Legitimate-Beyond209 from discussion inGypsyRoseBlanchard Expand Post

Ad

Trending

On Reddit, reactions to Ken’s treatment of Gypsy were overwhelmingly negative. A user questioned Ken’s sincerity in the relationship.

“Serious question does Ken even like Gypsy? It seems like he just tolerates being around her, and Gypsys self esteem is so low she just accepts it,” a user stated.

"Wow, Ken’s an a**hole," one Redditor stated.

Ad

“Red flags with Ken’s controlling and belittling behavior at dinner. Disturbing,” another user commented.

One of the most discussed moments from the episode involved Ken allegedly pressuring Gypsy to try seafood she didn’t want, only to belittle her when she refused. A viral Reddit comment summarized the incident,

“All I saw was red flags the entire episode. That dinner gave me ick. First, he orders for them both. That's odd he didn't ask her what she wanted at all. She admitted that octopus freaked her out why would you make her try it if she was uncomfortable with it. I'm all for trying new things, but I would never force feed someone something,” the comment read.

Ad

“Not that I'm a big fan of Gypsy but Ken is the absolute worst!!” another redditor wrote.

As the season unfolds, fans will be watching closely to see how Gypsy navigates this relationship, especially with the added responsibility of impending motherhood.

What is Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup season 2 premiere all about?

Ad

The second season of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup continues to document Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s post-prison life as she navigates relationships, social media scrutiny, and pregnancy. Following an emotional breakup with Ryan Anderson, whom she married while incarcerated, Gypsy rekindled her romance with Ken Urker. Just months later, she found herself unexpectedly pregnant, forcing her to balance a new life under strict parole conditions.

According to TooFab (March 10, 2025), the premiere highlights Gypsy’s internal struggle as she copes with guilt over her divorce while attempting to move forward with Ken. Ryan, meanwhile, is shown reminiscing about their marriage, revealing that he still holds onto mementos of their time together. In one scene, he reflects on Gypsy’s departure, stating,

Ad

“She left a scar that I’m still healing from.”

Ken’s reaction to Gypsy’s pregnancy also became a major talking point. In the episode, he expresses disappointment over the timing, telling the cameras,

“I wish that she had gotten through this divorce process before this happened. It’s not a good look for me, it’s not a good look for her, it’s not a good look.”

Ad

Beyond personal conflicts, the season follows Gypsy as she juggles living between two households—one with Ken in New Orleans, where he hopes to start a family, and another with her father, Rod Blanchard, down the bayou.

According to TV Insider (March 10, 2025), Gypsy Rose will also face public scrutiny, with online commentators questioning her ability to be a mother. As per TooFab, on March 10, 2025, she directly addresses the criticism in the episode, stating,

Ad

"Well, at some point, the cycle has to end and I can break that."

Despite Ken’s father’s belief that the couple should have taken things slower, the reality is that Gypsy and Ken have since welcomed their daughter, Aurora Raina, born on December 28, 2024.

Fresh episodes of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup premiere every Monday on Lifetime.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback