Is Faith pregnant in When Calls the Heart season 12? Everything you need to know

When Calls the Heart season 12 first premiered in 2014 and has remained a staple on the Hallmark Channel, airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Season 12 is available for streaming on Hallmark+ the day following its TV release.

Ad

A hot topic among fans this season has been whether Dr. Faith Carter, portrayed by Andrea Brooks, is expecting a child. The answer is no, Faith is not pregnant in When Calls the Heart season 12.

Though Brooks herself is pregnant during filming, her character's plot does not call for a pregnancy. While the pregnancy is a major component of the actor's personal life, it has little bearing on Faith's character arc for this season.

Ad

Trending

Faith Carter has always been a focus character in When Calls the Heart. Introduced as a nurse and later becoming a doctor in the town of Hope Valley, Faith’s compassionate nature and personal growth have endeared her to the show’s loyal fans.

Her role changes in When Calls the Heart season 12, but motherhood isn't included in her plot this time. Faith has lately formally adopted a young girl, Lily, adding a touching layer to her journey even though she is not expecting a baby.

Ad

Is the character Faith pregnant during When Calls the Heart season 12?

Ad

When Calls the Heart season 12 has stirred excitement for several reasons, including the real-life pregnancy of Andrea Brooks, who plays Faith Carter. Including a video showing her growing bump, Brooks, who welcomed her third child in November 2024, posted peeks of her pregnancy journey to fans on social media.

Brooks was quick to clarify that her character on the series wasn't pregnant. She stated in her Instagram post,

“Watch me grow a baby during the filming of season 12 (and NO my character is not pregnant)!”

Ad

Although Faith would seem to have the ideal chance to have a baby, the writers of the show chose not to include this in the story of the season. Brooks jokingly noted in an Instagram post how her doctor's bag, coat, and other props were used deliberately to cover her baby bump on set.

With the aid of her costume team and props, Brooks has perfected the art of hiding her growing belly on camera. She has been pregnant during past seasons of When Calls the Heart, mostly in seasons 7 and 10.

Ad

In her post, Brooks emphasized the efforts taken by the costume and prop departments to ensure continuity, as seen in her earlier seasons.

“We’ve been referencing these photos throughout season 12.”

She explained in another Instagram post, acknowledging the team’s creative solutions to disguise her pregnancy for the duration of the filming process.

Ad

Despite the behind-the-scenes work, fans still enjoyed seeing how Faith’s baby bump was hidden on When Calls the Heart season 12.

More about Faith’s character in When Calls the Heart

Faith Carter’s journey in When Calls the Heart has been one of personal and professional growth. Initially introduced as a nurse, Faith’s character evolves into a doctor who serves the Hope Valley community.

Ad

Faith's part is still rather important in season 12. The character does go through significant life changes even though she is not pregnant. Her unofficial adoption of a small daughter called Lily is among the most touching changes.

This represents a turning point in Faith's personal development as well as her rising significance as a Hope Valley mother figure. Faith has always been a kind-hearted and dependable presence in the town, as fans will recall; this season her nurturing side is especially more clear-cut.

Ad

Faith’s journey in When Calls the Heart also reflects broader themes of community and belonging. Faith's character is always consistent and sympathetic as the town of Hope Valley deals with fresh difficulties; she provides emotional support as well as medical treatment to people close to her. Though pregnancy in this season does not define her role, it remains fundamental to the direction of the plot.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on When Calls the Heart season 12 and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback