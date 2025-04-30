TLC's Polyfamily Quad: Meet the cast

The cast of Polyfamily, a new reality series on TLC which premiered Tuesday, April 29, consists of two married couples who live and raise children together as a closed polyamorous quad. Alysia and Tyler have been married for 11 years, whereas Sean and Taya have been married for six.

Tyler and Taya began dating each other within the quad, as did Alysia and Sean. They describe their structure as a closed system with no outside partners. As Sean stated in the Polyfamily trailer,

"A closed quad is four people, us, we're only dating within ourselves and married within ourselves."

Inside the lives of the Polyfamily Quad

Alysia and Tyler

Alysia and Tyler (Image via Instagram/ @polyfamory.mom)

Alysia and Tyler were already parenting two children before the formation of the quad. After creating the new household structure with Sean and Taya, Alysia gave birth to a third child. During the release of the trailer on March 17, 2025, Alysia said,

“We realized we could love more than one person and make our own rules as to what we want our family to look like.”

Tyler and Sean rotate bedrooms as part of the quad’s shared parenting system. Since this rotation coincides with pregnancies, the group has intentionally decided not to determine paternity of the younger children. The decision was made to avoid emotional complications and keep the parenting roles equal.

During the season, conflicts emerge between the men regarding parenting differences. In one scene from the trailer, Sean told Tyler,

“Maybe if I was parenting you this s--- wouldn’t have happened,” after Tyler said, “Dude, you don't need to parent me.”

Sean and Taya

Sean and Taya (Image via Instagram/ @polyfamory.daddy)

Sean and Taya, married six years before entering the quad, became co-parents alongside Alysia and Tyler. Sean explained that they live together, share partners, and raise children collectively.

However, he also acknowledged that their connection with the other couple might not have existed outside their current arrangement, indicating they "probably wouldn't be friends" if not for the family structure.

Taya had her first child after joining the quad and is shown expecting another. She explained that because the men alternate which partner they sleep with each night, the paternity of the younger children remains unknown. She emphasized that the father is "one of two people," referring to either Sean or Tyler. The quad agreed not to pursue paternity tests to avoid disrupting the group's balance.

As the season progresses, Taya reveals new information that challenges the group’s boundaries. In one scene on the Polyfamily trailer, she said,

“I have something to share. I feel like I have a connection with someone else.”

What to expect

Despite the quads' commitment to raising their children together as a unified family, emotional strain becomes increasingly apparent throughout the season. Alysia expresses unease with the growing closeness between Tyler and Taya, which she perceives as affecting her relationship with Tyler.

This feeling of imbalance extends to her relationship with Sean, as she reflects on changes within their dynamic since forming the quad. The tension between the members deepens as personal relationships evolve, and each navigates shifting connections and expectations.

The revelation by Taya about developing feelings for someone outside the quad further complicates the situation, challenging the family's structure and emotional boundaries.

As the series unfolds, the Polyfamily cast navigates shared parenting, rotating romantic bonds, and shifting emotional dynamics. Catch episodes of Polyfamily every Tuesday at 10 pm ET on TLC.

