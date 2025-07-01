What happened between Colt, Elise, and Jennifer on 90 Day: Hunt for Love? Details explored

90 Day: Hunt for Love returned with its June 30, 2025 episode titled The Girl Who Heard Too Much, showing rising tension between Colt, Elise, and Jennifer. The TLC reality show follows singles living at a resort as they try to build relationships, but this episode focused more on drama and group tension caused by rumours.

The main issue was about Jennifer and Rob. Earlier in the episode, Jennifer was seen spending time with Cole, while Rob went on a date with Chantel. Even during his date, Rob admitted he was still thinking about Jennifer. Later, during a group workout, Tiffany said she heard noises from the room next to hers, which turned out to be Jennifer’s.

This made the group believe something may have happened between her and Rob. Things came to a head during a group activity where the cast reviewed each other’s social media profiles. Jennifer made a comment about Rob, and Elise responded by bringing up the rumours.

Colt joined in to support Elise. What started as small remarks soon became a heated argument. The episode ended without a clear resolution and showed a preview of someone being taken away in an ambulance.

Elise brings up rumors as group starts connecting the dots in 90 Day: Hunt for Love

The tension started when Tiffany told the group she had heard noises from the room next to hers during a workout. She first thought it was Rob’s room, but later found out it was Jennifer’s. This made the group think that something might have happened between Jennifer and Rob.

Earlier in this episode of 90 Day: Hunt for Love, Rob also said during his date with Chantel that he was still thinking about Jennifer, even though she had been spending time with Cole. These small moments led the group to wonder what was really going on.

Later, during a group activity where everyone looked at each other’s social media profiles, Jennifer made a comment about Rob. Elise responded by bringing up the rumors in front of the group. This was the first time the topic was mentioned openly.

Jennifer didn’t say much to confirm or deny anything, but the way she acted made some people take a closer look. The group had already started thinking about the situation, and Elise’s comment brought those thoughts into the open.

This moment showed that the group was no longer just guessing. People were starting to speak up, and some seemed to be picking sides. It also opened the door for more cast members to share what they thought in the coming episodes.

Colt supports Elise and later faces a serious injury in 90 Day: Hunt for Love

During the group activity in 90 Day: Hunt for Love, after Elise brought up the rumors about Jennifer and Rob, Colt stepped in to support her. He questioned Jennifer, which made the conversation more direct. Jennifer replied by saying Colt was only getting involved because he hadn’t made a real connection at the resort.

The argument quickly got louder, with both sides trying to explain themselves. No one else in the group stepped in to stop them. The fight didn’t lead to any clear answers, and the episode ended with a preview showing someone being taken away in an ambulance.

Later reports confirmed that the person was Colt. According to CinemaBlend, Colt had re-injured his leg while filming and had to leave the resort for medical help. It was reported that he broke his femur again, which had already been injured in the past.

There were early rumors about Colt possibly needing an amputation, but recent updates show that he recovered. One report said Colt stayed with fellow cast member Cortney Reardanz and her family while healing. He has since moved on and is said to be dating again. Colt’s sudden exit may change how the rest of the group moves forward in the next episodes of 90 Day: Hunt for Love.

90 Day: Hunt for Love episodes are available to stream on TLC.

