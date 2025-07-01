“I’m the one getting slandered”- 90 Day: Hunt for Love star Elise complains about being called out for pursuing Rob

Episode 6 of 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 was released on June 30. In the episode, the contestants sat together and saw each other's pictures at a social media workshop, where they got help to improve their dating game. In the episode, Cole finally found out about his partner Jeniffer's alleged shenanigans with Rob.

Elise was at the table during the social media workshop and got into a fight with Jeniffer. Elise called her out on 90 Day: Hunt for Love for sleeping with Rob while she accused her of hanging out with Rob as well.

"I'm the one getting slandered that I went and slept with him when it was you," Elise quipped.

Things got heated between the two as they both tried arguing who acted out of character when they slept with Rob. They both believed they were clean, and it was the other who was lying about sleeping around with Rob.

The argument also caused a rift between Colt and Rob because the former spoke in Elise's support.

What Elise said about sleeping with Rob on the 90 Day: Hunt for Love episode 6

When the cast members were being shown pictures of Rob, they were asked if they liked it. Jeniffer was all for the pictures and praised them.

Cole, Jeniffer's current partner, watched as she called Rob's pictures "gorgeous" and stated that these pictures didn't capture his depths.

"I think that he looks super s*xy, but you can't see how depth he has. He can be whatever," Jeniffer said.

This is where Elise quipped and mentioned the night Jeniffer had spent with Rob, and asked if Rob still looked the same down there, to which Jennifer stated that she hadn't seen his full body.

She turned the question on Elise and accused her of knowing about Rob's nether regions, but Elise denied her accusations.

Then on 90 Day: Hunt for Love Elise clarified that she was getting the slander for sleeping with Rob, when all the while it was Jeniffer who was doing it.

In her defense, Jeniffer said that sleeping with someone one night didn't mean they had s*x. Colt jumped into the conversation and told Rob that Elise was a good person and that she wasn't sleeping with anybody.

Rob supported the claim and clarified that he never said he slept with her. Here was where Colt disagreed because he thought Rob wasn't stopping people when they were "slandering" Elise for going after him.

When Rob disagreed, Colt straight up asked what the banging noises he heard from Jeniffer's pool were, implying that he had slept with Jeniffer contrary to what she was saying.

He added that while there were sure-shot proofs of him sleeping with Jeniffer, Elise was being slandered for being a good person.

He believed Rob never had s*x with her, like he was painting it out to be. Rob insisted that he never fueled rumors like that, and Jennifer supported his claim.

"This is getting out of control," said Jennifer.

She disagreed with Colt and told him that Elise could be the good person he was claiming her to be, but she could also be throwing herself at Rob.

She also asked Colt if he was making those accusations about her because nobody in the 90 Day: Hunt for Love resort spoke to him.

New episodes of 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 come out on Mondays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

