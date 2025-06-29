“Rome isn’t doing good”- 90 Day Fiancé star Rob Warne shares his dog’s health update

90 Day Fiancé star Rob Warne has been in talks because of his recurring appearances in several shows of the franchise in a short span of time. He was among the cast members on 90 Day Fiancé season 10, which aired in October 2023, with his partner Sophie.

The duo then aired on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8, which was released in March 2024. Following this was their participation in 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2, which premiered in December. After finally breaking up with Sophie following a tumultuous relationship, Rob is now searching for love on 90 Day: Hunt for Love.

Given the fan frenzies Rob has been a part of, he keeps his Instagram updated and even engages in Q&As on his stories. In one such Q&A he held on his Instagram on June 6, Rob was asked how Rome, his dog, was doing. The 90 Day Fiancé star said the dog wasn't well.

"Unfortunately, Rome isn't doing so good," he said.

Fans asked him about his dog because it had been a while since he had last updated people about his beloved pet's health, in early 2024. He revealed the condition his aged dog had and asked for prayers and support.

What did 90 Day Fiancé star Rob Warne say about his dog?

Earlier in 2024, Rob had shared through his Instagram stories that his dog had developed a lesion on his lip. When he got it diagnosed, it was epitheliotropic lymphoma, a type of skin cancer that affects dogs. The condition gives the suffering dog a finite time to live and is said to mostly affect old dogs.

Fans of the 90 Day Fiancé star knew how much Rome mattered to Rob because the dog had been with him through his struggles in the relationship, as he appeared on season 10 of the show. In the post that revealed Rome's condition, Rob asked for advice and support from people during the trying time.

There was no update from him about his dog for a long time, until a Q&A story shared on June 6 revealed that he was still ill.

"Babyboy is really feeling his age lately," Rob shared.

He also asked 90 Day Fiancé fans to pray for Rome and concluded the message with a praying hands emoji. It was an extended question that also asked Rob how he was doing, to which he replied that he was doing "good" and that he was staying "busy and excited for the future."

What is happening with Rob Warne from 90 Day Fiancé?

Rob separated from Sophie at the end of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 because, after all the couple's therapy they took on the show, she still didn't see a future with him. So he is back to find love on 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1, the newest venture of the franchise, where single veterans from the franchise come to find love.

In the show, Rob spent a night with Jeniffer, who is Cole's partner and the one who formerly dated Tim, another 90 Day star. The incident is unknown to Cole, but is expected to blow up when he finds out. In Jeniffer's defense, she did so because she wanted to teach Cole a lesson. Now it's up to the fans to see how it unfolds between Cole and Rob.

New episodes of 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 are released on Mondays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

