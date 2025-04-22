"I did feel like you crossed a boundary" — Sophie confronts Rob on 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell-All

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 Tell-All Part 4 aired on April 21, 2025, bringing emotional confrontations and major revelations among the cast. Throughout the season, viewers saw Sophie and Rob struggle to repair their marriage after ongoing communication issues and trust problems.

Ad

Even though they went to therapy together, tensions remained. During the Tell-All, Sophie made serious claims about Rob. They had a heated argument on and off stage, as she confronted him about what led to their breakup.

“I think it’s f**ked up how you acted towards me. I did feel like you crossed a boundary,” Sophie told Rob.

The episode also explored other major storylines, including Natalie Mordovtseva’s tensions with Julia Trubkina, Josh Weinstein’s new relationship, and further disputes between Sophie and Rob.

Ad

Trending

Sophie accuses Rob of inappropriate behavior in 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All part 4

Ad

The tension between Sophie and Rob escalated when Sophie made a serious allegation against him during the 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All part 4. During an argument, she accused Rob of engaging in inappropriate activities for money.

“He was getting paid $500 to suck dick,” she shared.

Rob immediately denied the accusation and later explained in a backstage conversation,

“Some random f**king dude did hit me up asking me to do shit which I and she picked up the phone, but that doesn’t mean I’ve ever done anything,” he shared.

Ad

Sophie stood by her claim, saying she had "screenshots" as proof. Meanwhile, tensions also rose between Sophie's friend Kay and Josh, as Kay defended Sophie and criticized Rob’s behavior. At one point, Kay said that the only reason she had issues with Rob was the way he spoke to Sophie.

Josh stood up to defend Rob and suggested that Kay was causing issues. Kay responded by telling Josh to stay quiet and added to put his "dumbo ears back." She then turned to Rob and said that everyone knew who the "gay one" was, and asked him to leave her alone. The situation led to Kay breaking down in tears as Sophie and other women comforted her.

Ad

Rob and Sophie agree to move on after the Tell-All

Ad

After the confrontation, Rob and Sophie chose to end their relationship on 90 Day: The Last Resort. When asked about the future of their relationship, Rob confirmed that they were going their "separate ways.” Sophie later spoke to Rob backstage that she didn't like the way he "acted," towards her and he did cross a "boundary,” making it clear that their relationship has ended.

While Natalie supported Rob backstage by telling him, "You’re doing a good job," the rest of the women showed support for Sophie. Other moments in 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell-All Part 4 included Natalie Mordovtseva addressing her fallout with Julia Trubkina and her breakup with Josh Weinstein.

Ad

Josh revealed he was dating Jenn Potthast, who appeared via video call to confirm their connection. Jenn commented on Josh's past with Natalie, saying it was clear he was not interested.

"If you keep writing things online about me I’m going to f**k you up,” Julia told Natalie.

Meanwhile, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda shared updates about their open marriage rules and the problems that followed after filming. Backstage moments showed cast members supporting Sophie after her confrontation with Rob, while Natalie encouraged others to be more understanding toward Rob.

Ad

Catch the latest episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort available to stream on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More