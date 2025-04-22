"I’m not with him" — Natalie tells Josh and calls out Julia for lying in shocking 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All Part 4

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 Tell-All Part 4 aired on April 21, 2025, and showed important updates between cast members. One of the key moments involved Natalie Mordovtseva, who addressed her relationship status with Josh Weinstein and confronted Julia Trubkina. During the Tell-All, explaining her current situation with Josh

“But I think that whatever happened between them, it’s not my problem anymore because I’m not with him. We are not dating. And I’m sorry for putting negative impact into your life,” Natalie said.

She also accused Julia of lying about her during a backstage conversation. The Tell-All also included discussions about new relationships, changes after the show, and cast members reacting to past conflicts. Several one-on-one conversations took place during breaks, adding more updates about where the couples and friendships now stand.

Natalie distances herself from Josh and reacts to his new relationship in 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All part 4

During the 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell-All, host Shaun Robinson asked Natalie about her current relationship with Josh. Natalie confirmed that they were no longer dating and said she had moved on emotionally. Josh was then asked about his relationship status and revealed he had been "seeing someone for a couple of months." When Natalie was asked about her relationship status,

"Emotionally I’m involved with a person," she shared.

Shaun later disclosed that Josh’s new connection was with Jenn Potthast, a familiar face from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Jenn appeared via video call and shared that she had known Josh for years through her sisters, Elizabeth and Rebecca.

Josh clarified that he and Jenn were not exclusive but planned to meet up in Las Vegas in the coming months.

“We’re just having fun and seeing where things go,” Jenn added.

Natalie reacted by saying she wished Josh the best, choosing not to engage further in the conversation. The episode also revisited Josh’s earlier interactions with Sophie Sierra. Josh explained he had messaged Sophie when he was single and described it as "testing the waters."

Rob Warne, Sophie’s estranged husband, acknowledged that while the messages were "disrespectful," he did not blame Josh because they were not friends at the time.

Natalie confronts Julia for lying during a backstage break

Following a break in filming of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Natalie approached Julia Trubkina to confront her about negative comments. Natalie accused Julia of lying about her and claimed Julia had tried to make her appear untrustworthy. Julia denied the accusation and insisted, "I never spoke about you," maintaining that she had not made any comments about Natalie online or to other cast members.

The conversation grew tense as Julia warned Natalie to stop posting things online, telling her. Before walking away from Natalie,

"If you keep writing things online about me, I’m going to f–k you up," Julia said.

Other cast members observed the argument but did not step in, allowing the situation to de-escalate on its own.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell-All also revisited Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra’s relationship struggles. Sophie accused Rob of accepting money for inappropriate activities, which he denied. Kay, Sophie’s friend, joined the stage and criticized Rob’s behavior during therapy sessions.

“I didn’t know how Rob would take therapy because sometimes he doesn’t like to be told he’s wrong. But I think y’all both did good in the therapy.” Kay said.

Josh defended Rob during the argument, leading to further tension. Meanwhile, Josh and Jenn Potthast discussed their growing relationship plans. Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda returned to reveal details about their open marriage agreement, including location sharing and emotional boundaries.

Watch the latest Tell All episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort is currently streaming on TLC.

