"Unnecessarily hurtful"— 90 Day: The Last Resort fans react to Josh's girlfriend, Jenn's shocking comments about Natalie

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 aired part 4 of its Tell All special, during which Josh Weinstein's new partner, Jenn, made a special appearance via video call. The host, Shaun Robinson, explained she was Elizabeth Castravet's sister and was dating the season 2 cast member.

As the host asked about the couple's relationship, Jen explained that she and Josh had known each other for seven years and had a little bit of history together. Meanwhile, the male cast member revealed they had been seeing each other for a few months and were having fun. As the conversation progressed, Jenn was asked about her honest thoughts about Josh's relationship with his ex, Natalie.

Jenn said watching the show back, it was evident that Josh wasn't into Natalie and that they were never going to have a family together. Fans online reacted to Jen's appearance on the show and were critical of her comments about Natalie and Josh's relationship. One person wrote on X:

"I know Natalie can be a raging B but this entire segment w/Josh & Jenn seems purposefully & unnecessarily hurtful to her. I don’t think it’s very cool."

"Never been a fan of this chick. I really hope she gets to experience Josh’s brand of gaslighting. Hard. Lots. What a B*tch," a fan commented.

"Josh and Jenn definitely deserve each other. Both love the attention and hopefully we don’t get a spin-off with these two I don’t want to see them anymore," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 felt Josh and Jenn were together for money:

"Josh and Jen are clearly together for money!" a person wrote.

"Josh found him another D list 90 day girl so he can get on another show. She when Libby & Andre show up in Happily Ever After Josh & Jen will make their appearance," a fan commented.

"Josh and Jan are just trying to get some more TLC money. Another scam relationship. If I see them on 90 Day again, I will be seriously pissed off," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 further said:

"If Jen and Josh not f*cking, then it’s just b.s. for clout and an attempt to give life to these tired a$$ tell alls," a person wrote.

"Josh is the scam artist. Coming on this show when he doesn't even consider Natalie to be his girlfriend What relationship was he trying to fix? The one with his bank manager? Natalie isn't the only bad actor, here," a fan commented.

Jenn chimes in on Natalie and Josh's former relationship during 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 Tell All part 4

During 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2's Tell All part 4, Josh's new girlfriend, Jenn, made a special appearance via video call and chimed in on his relationship with Natalie. While Josh's ex-girlfriend had nice things to say about Jen and wished her all the best, Jen's choice of words didn't sit well with the fans.

When Shaun Robinson asked Jenn about Josh and Natalie's relationship, she said the female 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 cast member was "crazy" if she believed they would have started a family together. She further said that Josh was not interested in her.

Shaun further asked Jenn if she was reluctant to get into a proper relationship with Josh, seeing how he had treated her on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2, since some people described it as "gaslighting." Jen said she believed people liked to overuse the term and wondered what it even meant.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 commented Jenn's statements about Natalie and criticized her for the same.

Tune in on Monday, April 28, 2025, to watch part 5 of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 on TLC.

