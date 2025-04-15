90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 Tell-All Part 3 recap: Stacey confronts Florian over trust and tracking scandal

TLC aired the final episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 Tell-All on April 14, 2025. During the episode, the host asked Georgi Rusev about his brother-in-law Florian's behavior with other women. A specific incident regarding a female neighbor who approached Georgi came to light.

Florian claimed a drunk woman needed help and lived in their building, but after Stacey shared more details, all six cast members questioned his loyalty due to suspicious phone tracking issues.

In another story, Biniyam admitted to cheating on Ariela during her pregnancy after love texts from another woman came to light. Josh Weinstein confirmed being intimate with Natalie after filming but denied they were ever in a relationship, despite their three-year connection.

Stacey threatens divorce on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 Tell-All Part 3

Stacey Silva revealed she discovered Florian's phone tracking feature had been disabled during the time in question. Reacting to this, Jasmine Pineda, Darcey Silva, Natalie Mordovtseva, Julia Trubkina, Ariela Weinberg, and Sophie Sierra all indicated through a show of hands they believed Florian might stray in the future.

The conversation led Stacey to share her worries about their marriage's longevity. She expressed specific concerns about their relationship as they age. 90 Day: The Last Resort star also declared she would leave the marriage and file legal paperwork if she discovered any unfaithfulness.

Biniyam's past actions surface

Ariela brought forward text message evidence from Biniyam's past infidelity. 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 star described finding messages where another woman expressed strong feelings toward him during her pregnancy. After initial hesitation, Biniyam acknowledged his actions. The conversation expanded when Ariela's mother Janice joined the discussion.

She revealed details about an extortion attempt against Biniyam by a former romantic connection. Janice explained how this person demanded money while threatening to release damaging information on social media platforms.

This revelation led to further discussion about Ariela's involvement in managing Biniyam's social media accounts. She confirmed taking control of his passwords as a protective measure against similar situations.

Josh and Natalie's post-show connection

Josh Weinstein confirmed physical intimacy with Natalie Mordovtseva after the 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2's filming ended. This revelation came during a tense exchange about their three-year connection. When questioned by the host about their relationship status, Josh stated he never considered Natalie his girlfriend during their time together.

The discussion grew heated when Josh addressed Natalie's online posts. He claimed she made false statements about his parenting abilities on social media platforms. The situation escalated as Josh revealed restrictions about Natalie visiting his home. He explained these limitations stemmed from previous incidents where Natalie made negative comments about his ex-wife.

Rob Warne stepped in to advise his friend Josh to end contact with Natalie completely. Josh then shared details about reaching out to Natalie specifically to address her online statements. Natalie countered Josh's version of events, claiming he had threatened to damage her reputation.

Cast confrontations and resolutions

Text messages between Ariela and Julia stirred drama after Ariela was seen using harsh language, including calling Julia a "bitch." Ariela claimed it was meant as playful banter and that she felt comfortable joking that way.

Tensions also rose over a resort dance incident where Biniyam's interactions with others caused friction, leading to a broader talk about boundaries and respect. Julia said she felt targeted by Ariela, especially over one particularly offensive message.

The group dynamic shifted as 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 cast members took sides in various disputes. A vote among cast members revealed divided opinions about several key relationships.

Ariela attempted to clarify her text messages to Julia were sent in a lighthearted context. The two women addressed their misunderstanding face-to-face during the Tell-All.

Fans can watch 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 Tell-All Part 3 online on TLC.

