"You're a cheating wife"—90 Day: The Last Resort star Rob makes a bold claim about Jasmine

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 released part 1 of its Tell-All segment on March 31, 2025. Rob Warne accused Jasmine Pineda of cheating on Gino Palazzolo and getting pregnant with another man’s child. Jasmine said she would not explain herself. Rob replied:

“No, you don't have to explain yourself to me. Maybe you should explain yourself to the world. You are a cheating wife. You are a cheating wife.”

The reunion was filmed in New York months after the show’s recommitment ceremony. Jasmine confirmed she is expecting a baby with Matthew Branistareanu, the man she introduced into her open marriage with Gino.

Meanwhile, tensions between cast members, including Rob and Sophie Sierra, Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein, and Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj, further fueled the chaos. Security had to intervene when Jasmine threw her shoe at Rob.

90 Day: The Last Resort: What happened between Rob and Jasmine in the Tell-All segment?

During the tell-all, Rob Warne challenged Jasmine about her actions after 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2. He claimed Jasmine’s idea of an open marriage was a way to be with Matthew Branistareanu rather than an effort to strengthen her relationship with Gino.

"This had nothing to do with, ‘Oh, I think this will be healthy for us,’ and had everything to do with, ‘How do I get to be with Matt?’" Rob said.

Jasmine dismissed his claims, stating:

"I couldn't care less about his opinion. His marriage didn't work as well."

Rob responded that Jasmine’s actions were no better. The argument intensified when he accused her of infidelity, claiming that she had cheated on her husband and gotten pregnant by another man.

Jasmine refused to explain herself, and Rob called her a "pregnant wh**e." She reacted by throwing her shoes at him and the security stepped in to control the situation.

Later, Jasmine accused Rob of selling explicit content online but he denied the allegations. The confrontation escalated even more with Rob throwing Jasmine’s shoe into the street.

What else happened in the 90 Day Fiancé episode?

The 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell-All segment brought several major updates from the cast. Gino Palazzolo confirmed his separation from Jasmine, as he shared that they had planned to have a child together before she rejected the idea.

"We were talking about having a child together, but she told me, ‘No, I don’t want to have a child with you,’" Gino said.

Meanwhile, Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina had a positive update. Brandon stated that "therapy 100 percent [was] a success," though he felt Julia was prioritizing her own needs over his.

Natalie Mordovtseva shared that she and Josh Weinstein had "pity s*x" after their split, while Stacey Silva admitted that Florian Sukaj had fallen back into "old patterns" despite their progress on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Rob and Sophie Sierra’s situation remained complicated. Sophie shared that they had been intimate a few times, despite not speaking for months after the show ended. On the other hand, Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg had not yet finalized their divorce. Biniyam stated, "I didn’t believe in the paperwork," insisting that their relationship was already over.

The second part of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2's Tell-All segment will air on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 8 pm on TLC.

