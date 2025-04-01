90 Day: The Last Resort 'Tell All' Part 1 recap – Rob shares a major update while Jasmine opens up about her pregnancy

Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort tell-all aired on March 31, 2024, revealing major updates. The cast reunited in New York to discuss their relationships. Rob and Josh formed an unexpected friendship, Brandon and Julia shared good news about their marriage, and Gino confirmed his split from Jasmine, who announced her pregnancy.

Rob was also at the center of a heated argument, with Jasmine accusing him of selling explicit content online. The 90 Day: The Last Resort tell-all escalated further when Jasmine threw a shoe at Rob, leading to security intervention.

What happened in the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode

The 90 Day: The Last Resort cast members arrived in New York separately, with some couples still together and others completely estranged. Rob Warne and Josh Weinstein, both single after the retreat, revealed that they had become friends.

“Even though Josh and I didn’t know each other, and there was some slightly bad blood because he was kind of low-key hitting on Sophie a little bit. Now we’re friends going into today," Rob said.

Meanwhile, Stacey Silva admitted her marriage to Florian Sukaj had regressed, saying, “The past couple months have been not great.” Once the tell-all began, host Shaun Robinson questioned Natalie Mordovtseva about her relationship with Josh. She replied, “We are not friends, and we parted badly.”

Gino Palazzolo then confirmed that he and Jasmine had separated.

“Well, normally I come in here and I have good news for you, but today I don’t. Because Jasmine and I, we separated,” he told Robinson.

Stacey also shared her concerns about Florian returning to old habits, while Brandon Gibbs admitted his marriage to Julia was improving but still faced challenges. Rob and Sophie Sierra’s relationship was a major focus, as Sophie admitted they had reconnected physically despite their split.

“For some reason, after a few months, out of nowhere, we just started like having s*x,” she said.

Josh then added,

“Me and Rob are really close. And, you know, I knew that, you know, Rob and Sophie were, you know, together intimately, as well as Natalie and I have been numerous times. But we’re just cordial.”

Natalie responded by clarifying, “It was pity sex. Like after breakup, pity sex.” The most significant moment of the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode came when Jasmine finally appeared on stage, revealing that she was pregnant.

She refused to disclose her due date, citing family superstitions, but confirmed that her new boyfriend, Matthew Branistareanu, was the father. Gino reacted with shock, stating,

“Well, of course, it’s heartbreaking. I mean, we were talking about having a child together, but she told me, no, I don’t want to have a child with you. And now she’s having a child with another man.”

Rob accused Jasmine of using their open marriage as a way to be with Matt, claiming that her decision was not about creating a healthier relationship but rather about finding a way to pursue Matt.

Tensions escalated in 90 Day: The Last Resort when Jasmine called Rob a “clown,” prompting him to retaliate by calling her a "pregnant wh**e". Jasmine responded by throwing a shoe at Rob, leading security to step in. She then accused him of selling explicit content online, saying,

“Show the pictures! Show the pictures of Rob selling his a** in gay p****graphy.”

Rob denied the accusations but later acknowledged that one of his close friends was involved in similar online activities and had a large following. He explained that they often posted content together, which led to his first 10,000 social media followers being predominantly homose*ual. However, he clarified that he was not interested in them romantically.

Brandon and Julia also shared their progress after the retreat, with Julia stating,

“I mean, our relationship is obviously getting better, but nobody perfect.”

The 90 Day: The Last Resort episode concluded with Brandon’s parents joining the discussion virtually. They were shown a clip of Julia dancing on a bar, which led to a debate about whether it was appropriate.

Brandon was criticized for previously saying she was “dressed like a w***e,” but later apologized. The tell-all ended on a cliffhanger, with Julia being asked about her past relationship in Russia.

Part 2 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort tell-all will air on Monday, April 7, 2024, at 8 pm EST on TLC.

