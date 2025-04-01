"They bully Julia"— 90 Day: The Last Resort fans react to Brandon's parents' appearance at the Tell All

90 Day: The Last Resort season 1 Tell All part 1 aired on Monday, March 31, 2025. The segment saw the cast sit down with Shaun Robinson as they went over their time in the resort and the issues that emerged.

One of the prominent issues between Julia and Brandon was the female cast member dancing at the bar which was termed inappropriate by her husband. Later in the show, he had criticized her clothes and called her a "wh*re." During the segment, Brandon's parents made a guest appearance during which they criticized Julia's point of view.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 commented on Brandon's parents criticizing Julia online. An X user wrote:

"Brandon looking so pleased that mommy is defending him. They are the problem in your relationship! They bully Julia and criticize her constantly including how she hangs the toilet paper!"

"I dont know how Julia does it. His parents are beyond ridiculous. STAY OUT OF THEIR MARRIAGE!! Hes a grown a** man!!" a person wrote.

"Brandon’s parents are f*cking annoying," a fan commented.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 called Brandon "Gino Jr.":

"Brandon is Gino Jr. A guy that lets Julia walk all over him like Jasmine did Gino. She didn't even get the second opinion," a person wrote.

"Brandon is Gino Lite," a fan commented.

"Now Brandon is pissing me off with crying about Julia's shorts. Her a** was not out! These men are weak AF," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 further said:

"Julia is para la calle. They said her (cat emoji) was showing while dancing on a table, then she goes dance on a table at the tell all. Brandon gotta let her go," a person wrote.

"His parents need to mind their business. He’s married and needs to stop being a baby . They’re both 31 years old either work it out or get divorced. Brandon has to get drunk to let go," a fan commented.

"Maybe she owes him an apology"— Brandon's father criticizes Julia during 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 Tell All part 1

During 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 Tell All part 1, Brandon's parents made a guest appearance through video call as the cast discussed Julia and Brandon's first argument on the show.

The host, Shaun Robinson, asked them if they thought their son owed Julia an apology for what he said about her.

"Well, I think, first off is that she should reconsider how she acted in the bar. Maybe she owes him an apology," Brandon's father said.

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 star Rob chimed in on the couple's first argument about Julia dancing in the bar and said that she couldn't have all the fun she wanted to have because she was married. He added that he felt the female cast member was "pushing the limits," and Julie asked what the limits were.

"There's the problem," Brandon's mother said.

She continued that in a marriage, one had to know that there were limits. The 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 participant responded that they had one life and asked why people couldn't dance at bars. Josh also chimed in and said that he felt Julia's behavior was "okay."

"Okay, but her v*gina's out," Brandon said.

Sophie and Jasmine defended Julia while Rob criticized Sophie in the process as well. Brandon further criticized the way Julia was dressed while his parents laughed. His mother said that she didn't think the outfit was the problem, but added that she didn't have the "angle" the rest of the cast did.

As Julia got up on the table to show Brandon's parents the "angle," his mother rolled her eyes and added that she appreciated that her son told the 90 Day: The Last Resort star to stop in a "low, comfortable" voice.

"He tried to de-escalate the situation. And, you know what, Julia was having fun," she added.

Fans online reacted to the conversation on X and were critical of Brandon's parents' appearance at the Tell All.

The rest of the 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode can be streamed on TLC.

