90 Day: The Last Resort – Top 5 most unexpected moments of season 2

The 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 brought six couples to an Arizona therapy retreat in late 2024, airing Mondays at pm EST on TLC. The cast members engaged in daily therapy sessions, both individual and group, while sharing living spaces at the resort.

These sessions led to major relationship changes, including a surprise pregnancy announcement, two confirmed breakups, and multiple hidden relationship details coming to light.

Julia Trubkina revealed her past infidelity, Jasmine Pineda announced her pregnancy with Matt Branis, and Josh Weinstein ended his three-year relationship with Natalie Mordovtseva.

The events unfolded through structured therapy exercises, outdoor activities, and social gatherings, with many developments continuing after filming wrapped in early 2025.

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 therapy sessions lead to major relationship status changes for cast

1. Jasmine's relationship takes unexpected turn

Jasmine Pineda introduced her friend Matt Branis to 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 castmates Julia and Stacey Silva during a social gathering. Jasmine met Matt at her local gym, where they formed a friendship.

During the meeting with her castmates, the group called Matt, and Julia asked him to remove his shirt on camera.

At this point in the retreat, Jasmine was exploring the possibility of an open marriage with Gino Palazzolo. She cited Gino's lack of intimacy as her primary reason for considering this arrangement.

While Gino initially resisted the idea, he later showed openness to discussing the possibility. By February 2025, the situation had transformed entirely, with Jasmine announcing her pregnancy with Matt.

2. Josh makes sudden end to relationship

Josh Weinstein concluded his relationship with Natalie Mordovtseva during the final group therapy session at the resort. The 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 pair had maintained an on-and-off relationship for three years before joining the retreat.

Throughout their time at the resort, Josh and Natalie displayed flirtatious behavior and appeared to strengthen their connection.

During the last therapy session, Josh revealed his hesitation about full commitment to Natalie, stating his heart wasn't invested in the relationship. Natalie responded to the breakup announcement by thanking Josh for his honesty.

Their story took another turn at the 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 Tell All, where Josh disclosed that he and Natalie had seen each other after leaving the resort.

3. Julia's hidden past surfaces during camping session

Brandon Gibbs received unexpected news about his wife Julia Trubkina during a group therapy session at the camping retreat. Julia disclosed that she kissed her ex-boyfriend in Russia before her K1 visa approval.

The incident occurred when Julia returned to Russia during a difficult period in their early relationship.

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 star explained that she met with her ex-boyfriend to discuss getting back together after experiencing doubts about her future with Brandon.

Brandon stepped away from the group immediately after Julia's confession, requesting time alone to process the information.

When he returned to the session, he expressed his hurt about Julia keeping this information secret throughout their marriage.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 couple spent several therapy sessions addressing this revelation, with Julia sharing that she felt compelled to be honest during the retreat.

Earlier in the retreat, she had opened up about a doctor in Russia telling her she might have fertility issues. Brandon wanted Julia to seek a second medical opinion in America, though she expressed anxiety about doing so.

This medical concern created tension between them before the infidelity revelation surfaced.

4. Ariela and Biniyam make joint decision

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 star Biniyam Shibre (Instagram/Biniyam_shibre)

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre arrived at a mutual conclusion about their marriage during a private therapy session. Throughout the retreat, Ariela attempted to encourage Biniyam to communicate more openly.

The couple participated in multiple exercises designed to improve their communication.

During their final private session, both agreed their relationship should end. Ariela expressed frustration over Biniyam's lack of active participation in improving their marriage.

Biniyam stated he felt the romantic connection in their relationship had disappeared.

5. Rob's dating profiles create controversy

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 star Rob Warne (Image via Instagram/robwarne_)

Sophie Sierra discovered Rob Warne's presence on the dating app Bumble during their time at the resort. Following the initial discovery, another user found Rob's profile on Hinge, with the profile appearing to be recently active. These findings suggested changes in Rob and Sophie's relationship status.

In response to the dating app discoveries, Sophie shared multiple posts on her Instagram story. Her social media updates included information about Rob's behavior in their relationship.

The situation escalated when Sophie posted additional content suggesting problematic conduct from Rob during their time together.

Fans can watch 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episodes online on TLC network.

