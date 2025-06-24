"Insecurities are showing again" — 90 Day: Hunt for Love fans react to Cole discussing Rob on his date with Jeniffer

90 Day: Hunt for Love released a new episode on June 23, 2025. The segment, titled The Boy Who's Still Married, saw the cast members go on dates with people they had chosen. Jeniffer picked Cole to go on a date with, despite having a connection with Rob. While she looked forward to bonding with Cole, he spent the majority of their time discussing his "competition," Rob.

In the previous episodes, Jeniffer was shown exploring connections with both Rob and Cole. While Rob appreciated Jeniffer's advances and reciprocated them, Cole was not too pleased with the fact that he was caught up in a love triangle.

During his date with Jeniffer, Cole confessed that he was frustrated with his predicament with Rob. Consequently, he was eager to know how Rob felt when Jeniffer did not choose him for a date. Cole continued sulking over Jeniffer's connection with Rob. However, Jeniffer assured him that she was not as interested in Rob as she was in him.

90 Day: Hunt for Love fans on X commented on Cole's fixation with Rob. While many saw it as a reflection of Cole's insecurities, others felt he should spark a connection with someone else.

A 90 Day: Hunt for Love fan reacts to Cole's comments about Rob (Image via X/ @jennaworldpeace)

"Cole! Your insecurities are showing again. Stop making your date about Rob. It’s a turn-off!" a fan wrote.

"You’re on a date with the girl you want and all you can do is talk about the competition? Get it together Cole!" another fan commented.

"Cole gives me the ick," a netizen tweeted.

Many 90 Day: Hunt for Love fans called out Cole for being hung up on Rob. However, others hoped he would move on from Jeniffer.

"Cole is still sniffing behind Jennifer after what she did with Rob. Smh dumb a**," a user reacted.

"Cole is the ex that thinks y'all still together..." a person commented.

"Cole is cute and all but he is a huge red flag. After three days, he is already possessive and controlling in regards to Jennifer. Like really?" another fan wrote.

"Cole and Elise should be together. They catch feelings fast," one user posted.

Other 90 Day: Hunt for Love fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Cole you had a way out, you are asking for trouble," a person reacted.

"Jen is there to get exposure. She loves flirting and making two men hunger for her. She will use them against each other . She looks like she could rip Cole's soul out of his body and lick it," another netizen commented.

90 Day: Hunt for Love star Jeniffer lies to Cole about her intimate relationship with Rob

During their date, Cole appreciated Jeniffer for not kissing Rob in front of him. Hearing that, Jeniffer told the 90 Day: Hunt for Love cameras that she wanted to focus on Cole to see if that relationship had any potential. She praised him for stepping up and apologizing to her for his demeanor in a previous episode, saying it showed a level of maturity.

However, at the same time, Jeniffer hoped that Cole would understand that by choosing to go on a date with him, she was not making a decision.

"I see a lot of qualities in Cole. I see him as a real prospect for a relationship. I see his beautiful heart, and I love that he's obsessed with me," Jeniffer said about Cole.

When Cole asked the female cast member if Rob had said anything when she did not choose him for the date, Jeniffer stated that he "seemed a little disappointed." Cole said that the "best man" would eventually win over her heart, noting that Rob would not stop approaching her so easily.

While Cole complained about being in a love triangle, Jeniffer argued otherwise, claiming there was no triangle, since she had yet to kiss either of them. Cole wondered if kissing was a "determining factor" for Jeniffer, who explained it would put her in a "new stage."

The 90 Day: Hunt for Love female star lied to Cole about not having kissed Rob. However, in the concluding segment of the episode, viewers were shown flashbacks from Rob and Jeniffer's intimate moment that Cole was unaware of.

90 Day: Hunt for Love episodes can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

