"He wants me to find someone" — 90 Day: Hunt for Love star Tiffany shares her son encouraged her to start dating

In an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood in May 2025, 90 Day: Hunt for Love star Tiffany Franco opened up about her return to the franchise, her health journey, and the unexpected push to date again — from her son. Tiffany, who first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, said her son has been vocal about encouraging her to get back out there.

"He's tired of me being like hey you guys it's Saturday movie night. He's like, 'Go find your own friends.' I'm like, 'So, he wants me to find someone so that he don't have to deal with me, I think.' No kidding," Tiffany shared.

She admitted that while it’s a little embarrassing to have her son as the voice of reason, his support helped her consider a new chapter in her personal life.

Tiffany reflects on personal growth and a new spark on the show 90 Day: Hunt for Love

Tiffany shared that her transformation started from within. She explained that while her physical health journey had its place, most of the effort went into building her mental strength. She acknowledged past struggles with self-worth and how that affected her choices in relationships. By working through these patterns, she felt more confident in what she truly deserved.

“I worked on a lot of flaws… mentally, we all have this idea of like I'm not good enough… that helped me to stop accepting things that were not good enough for me,” she shared.

90 Day: Hunt for Love star Tiffany described this shift as one that helped build self-love and confidence over time. When asked about dating again, she spoke about how she didn’t want to settle anymore. In the past, she felt it was normal to accept someone who matched only part of what she was looking for.

But now, she believed it was okay to want everything. She also said that being patient was important and that dating out of loneliness never worked long term. On the show, she hinted at making an immediate connection with someone. While nervous at first, she found herself drawn to one person in particular.

“When I saw this one specific person… I just felt comfortable. I felt a spark and I was like, 'Okay, the mustache is doing things to me,” she said.

She didn’t name the person but said she was excited to explore the connection further, encouraging viewers to watch and see what happens.

Co-parenting with Ronald, upcoming drama in 90 Day: Hunt for Love, and lessons from the show

90 Day: Hunt for Love star Tiffany opened up about her current dynamic with her ex, Ronald. She admitted that things were rocky for a long time after their split, with both of them dealing with lingering anger and tension. At one point, they blocked each other and often argued, caught in what she described as a control struggle.

Eventually, they had a one-on-one conversation that shifted things. She told him she wanted their daughter Carly to have both parents in her life but without the added stress.

“I just want Carly to have her dad in her life without it causing me stress,” he recalled telling Ronald.

She added that she didn’t want Carly to grow up thinking she had negative feelings toward her father and hoped they could co-parent peacefully. Tiffany said things are now civil, and although she wouldn’t call them friends, they are on better terms.

“We joke back and forth. He’ll make fun of me, I’ll make fun of him. He talks to his daughter,” she shared.

Ronald is now planning a trip to visit Carly, and Tiffany said she would try to travel with her daughter if possible. When asked about this season of 90 Day: Hunt for Love, Tiffany promised unexpected moments, including emotional twists and serious drama. She teased, “We were like, wait, no. Yes. No. Trust. Trust.”

She also addressed the ambulance scene from the trailer, saying none of them knew what was happening at the time. Even after the doors closed, everyone was left shocked.

90 Day: Hunt for Love episodes are available to stream on TLC.

