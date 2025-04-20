I believe Rob crossed a line by bringing up Jasmine’s personal life at the 90 Day: The Last Resort reunion

**Disclaimer: This 90 Day: The Last Resort article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

90 Day: The Last Resort’s Tell All special, which aired on March 31, 2025, brought many emotional moments, but one heated exchange between Jasmine Pineda and Rob Warne stood out. While reality TV often opens up the door for castmates to comment on each other's lives and choices, I believe Rob crossed a line by attacking Jasmine personally during the reunion.

The conversation started when Rob gave his opinion about Jasmine and Gino’s decision to have an open relationship. He suggested that Jasmine used the arrangement as an excuse to be with Matt, the man she later got pregnant by. Jasmine tried to shut down the conversation, pointing out that Rob’s marriage had also failed.

However, things quickly escalated. Rob went on to mock Jasmine’s accent and then insulted her by calling her a "pregnant wh**e" in front of the entire cast. Jasmine reacted by throwing a shoe at him, and security had to step in to stop the confrontation from getting worse.

While disagreements are common in reality TV reunions, directly attacking someone’s personal life and using slurs is not part of a fair discussion. In my opinion, Rob’s comment was unnecessary and disrespectful, especially considering Gino had agreed to the open relationship.

Rob’s comment went beyond normal reality TV criticism in 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell-All

During the 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All, Rob first commented on Jasmine and Gino’s open marriage,

“It played out just like I figured it would. I just knew that this was all a plan for Jasmine to be able to be with Matt and had nothing to do with an open relationship,” he shared.

While expressing opinions is normal in reunion shows, Rob’s words soon shifted from criticism to direct personal attacks. He mocked Jasmine’s accent, saying, “Maybe you should explain yourself to the world,” before calling her a “cheating wife.”

Reality TV often involves commentary about each other’s actions, but personal insults cross a line. Rob could have questioned the choices made in the open relationship without focusing on hurtful language. Instead, his comments shifted the conversation from discussing relationship decisions to publicly shaming Jasmine.

It is important to remember that Gino had agreed to the open relationship, even if he had hesitations. Jasmine and Gino’s decisions were between them, not Rob. In my view, reunion conversations should be heated if necessary but should not cross into personal attacks that disrespect someone's dignity on national television.

Jasmine’s reaction showed how Rob’s words affected her personally

Jasmine’s reaction during the 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All reflected the impact of Rob’s comment. After he called her a "pregnant wh**e," Jasmine immediately stood up, took off her shoe, and threw it at him while yelling, “Say that to my f***ing face!” Security rushed in to separate them.

Before the confrontation reached that point, Jasmine had tried to defend herself by saying that she took "accountability" for her marriage "not working." But Rob pressed on,

“So you take accountability for cheating on your husband and getting pregnant by another guy?” he asked her.

Reality TV stars expect some level of public discussion about their lives, especially during reunions. Jasmine responded calmly at first when Rob talked about her decisions, but when the insults turned personal, the atmosphere changed entirely.

Calling someone a slur is different from questioning a relationship choice. It shifted the discussion from relationship struggles to attacking her as a person. Other cast members of 90 Day: The Last Resort also looked visibly uncomfortable after Rob’s comment, showing that even in the world of reality TV, some lines should not be crossed.

In my opinion, respectful debate is part of reality TV, but shaming language never adds anything useful to the conversation. Rob’s words reflected badly on him, not Jasmine.

90 Day: The Last Resort episodes are available to stream on TLC.

