"I reposted it!" — The Real Housewives of Orange County Heather Dubrow's honest take on Leslie Bibb basing The White Lotus character on her

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow addressed actress Leslie Bibb’s statement about taking inspiration from her and other Bravo shows for her character, Kate Bohr, in The White Lotus. During the 36th annual GLAAD Media Awards on March 27, 2025, Dubrow told Parade magazine:

Ad

"I loved it! I reposted it!"

She further expressed enthusiasm about this connection with Bibb’s character onscreen. For the unversed, Bibb appeared on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on March 20, 2025. She stated that her role from the HBO show was inspired by some of the personalities from The Real Housewives franchise.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow’s reaction to Leslie Bibb’s comment

Ad

Trending

At the GLAAD Media Awards, Dubrow said that she was "so excited," stressing that she perceived Leslie Bibb's remark as a compliment. She also asserted that she and Bibb had not discussed it openly.

Dubrow added that if given an opportunity, she would the Zookeeper actress:

"If you need a friend on the show next season, I'm your girl."

She admitted that though there had not been any prior conversation, she was glad to be included in the discussion of the show's character inspirations.

Ad

Leslie Bibb’s explanation of her The White Lotus character inspiration

Ad

In her March 20, 2025, interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Bibb described the process of portraying her character Kate Bohr on The White Lotus. She said she watched different Bravo series prior to shooting the HBO project. She described how she developed Kate's behavior toward her friend circle, saying:

"I was watching the Real Housewives always before scenes."

Bibb explained how she picked up the dynamics and mannerisms of the franchise by "just watching it and seeing what seeps in." She cited the RHOBH as a main reference for her performance. She said:

Ad

"A lot of Beverly Hills was happening, and that felt in the right world."

The actress later included The Real Housewives of Orange County in her list of influences. She recognized that aspects of Heather Dubrow’s presence in the reality TV series may have affected her character’s development.

"Maybe a little OC, maybe there's a little Heather Dubrow in her, maybe," she said.

Ad

In The White Lotus season 3, Bibb plays Kate, one of three long-time friends on a girls’ trip, after not having seen each other for a while. The other two friends are portrayed by Carrie Coon as Laurie and Michelle Monaghan as Jaclyn. The trio embarks on a retreat to a Thai resort, where their friendships are tested, unfolding complexities and tensions among them.

Heather Dubrow on the Real Housewives of Orange County season 19

Ad

Ad

Dubrow also provided an update on The Real Housewives of Orange County and its upcoming season. While she refrained from sharing specific details, she acknowledged that the new season would meet viewers' expectations.

"It’s a really good season," she told Parade when asked about what fans could anticipate.

She also stated that audiences familiar with the show’s structure and cast would find the latest installment engaging.

Ad

"Fans of the show are going to be super, super happy," Dubrow said, pointing to the overall reception she expects from the audience.

Stay updated on The Real Housewives of Orange County as season 19 approaches. Watch the show on Peacock and Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback