"I say stop" — Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary makes his feelings clear about EPA's unchecked spending

On April 30, 2025, the Shark Tank investor, Kevin O'Leary, posted his appearance on Fox on his social media handles. In the clip, the entrepreneur criticized the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and its spending practices. When prompted by the reporter, Kevin questioned how the agency measured the success of its billions of dollars in expenditures.

According to Kevin, government spending should be linked to clear outcomes and measurable results. The Shark Tank investor further stated that the EPA had not provided sufficient evidence that its spending was effective, which led to wasteful spending across "multiple administrations."

He believed that this approach was not sustainable over a long period of time, and wanted a change in the system. He praised EPA administrator Lee Zeldin's efforts to increase transparency and accountability in government spending, claiming it to be "bipartisan." As a taxpayer, Kevin wanted to see government spending linked to specific, measurable goals.

"I put my hand up, saying, 'Where's the measurement of this? What do you get?' You get nothing. And that's my whole point. And we can't afford to do that anymore. As a taxpayer, I say stop," stated Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary.

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary weighs in on energy crisis and Canada's economic future

Kevin O'Leary was further probed about Donald Trump's "Drill, baby, drill" campaign, as he declared an energy crisis as soon as he was elected. Kevin supported increasing energy production in North America. He believed that drilling for energy would help meet the region's needs, particularly for natural gas.

The Shark Tank investor further noted that companies like Energy Transfer play a crucial role in providing gas. He highlighted the importance of having sufficient power for industries such as data centers. Kevin also mentioned the current competition with China, particularly in the defense and technology sectors.

He emphasized the need for the US to have a strong energy infrastructure to support its industries.

"And we're competing with the Chinese, particularly in defense, like, where's our answer for DOD, for a data center to compete with the Chinese are doing with coal burning fire to power their defense AI center? We got to compete," stated Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary.

Kevin was then asked about his opinion on Canada's oil reserves in the same interview. The entrepreneur noted that Alberta has a significant amount of proven reserves. He mentioned that Governor Burgum was working well with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to keep tariffs low on oil exports.

The Shark Tank investor highlighted the potential for oil production from Alberta, given its large reserves compared to the US. He further acknowledged the work Burgum and Smith were putting in to work on a deal for oil exports.

"Remember, Alberta has 165 billion proven barrel reserve versus 56 billion in the US, just Alberta. So there's no question that Burgum gets that joke, and he's got a great relationship with the premier," said Kevin.

On the same day, Kevin O'Leary discussed Canada's economic challenges on the Daniela Cambone Show. The Shark Tank investor noted that the country needs to attract capital investment. He stated that Canada had lost its appeal to investors over the past decade due to unfavorable policies.

Kevin highlighted the need for policy changes, specifically the repeal of Bill C-69 and adjustments to the carbon tax, to make Canada more investment-friendly. He compared Canada's policies unfavorably to those in certain US states, which have created a more attractive business environment. According to Kevin, without these changes, Canada would struggle to attract investment.

Kevin can currently be seen on Shark Tank's season 16 on ABC.

