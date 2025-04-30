"The market wants an independent Fed" — Shark Tank mentor Kevin O'Leary stresses importance of central bank autonomy

Shark Tank mentor Kevin O'Leary shared his views on the Federal Reserve’s independence in an Instagram reel posted on April 29, 2025. Known for his advise on finance and policy, O’Leary used the platform to weigh in on the ongoing tension between U.S. political leadership and the central bank.

“The market wants an independent Fed. Every administration, every executive office has always jawboned the Fed to lower rates,” the reel was captioned.

O'Leary's statement came at a time when increased public and political attention had been placed on the Fed’s monetary policy decisions. The debate had intensified following President Trump’s public remarks on interest rate cuts and inflation management.

By referencing the need for an independent institution, O’Leary highlighted a key concern among investors: the potential risk to market confidence when central bank decisions appeared politically influenced. As economic indicators fluctuated in 2025, O’Leary’s message talked about the importance of preserving the Fed’s autonomy amidst economic and political uncertainty.

In his Instagram post, Kevin O’Leary elaborated on the importance of central bank independence for maintaining investor confidence.

“The fact that the Fed remains independent makes capital markets feel better about investing in treasuries in America,” he shared.

Shark Tank mentor acknowledged that every Fed chair had faced political pressure, but pointed out that the balance between the executive branch and the Fed had long reassured global investors.

“I understood the pressure any Fed chair was under, but the reason capital came here was because of that check and balance between the executive and the Fed. I didn’t wanna see the Fed fired, and neither did the market.”

Shark Tank investor O'Leary criticised the recurring attempts by political leaders to influence rate decisions, stating that these efforts had never aligned with what markets truly wanted, he shared that it "never worked," and market "didn't want that."

O'Leary's statement reflected the broader financial view that long-term stability required a central bank free from short-term political interests. According to him, undermining the Fed’s role not only risked market volatility but also sent the wrong message to international investors evaluating the U.S. economy.

O'Leary reacted to Trump–Powell feud over interest rates

Kevin O’Leary responded to the public fallout between President Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in a post on X dated April 23, 2025. The tension escalated after Trump announced reciprocal tariffs earlier that month, prompting inflation concerns. Powell, who had been cautious about further rate cuts, faced public criticism from the president.

Trump posted on Truth Social on April 21, calling Powell “a major loser” and stated, “If I want him out, he’ll be out of there real fast, believe me.” O'Leary responded to this,

“There was a lot of jawboning about the Fed, which was always an independent body. Every executive jawbones the Fed trying to get them to lower rates when it's politically expedient,” he shared.

Rather than confronting the Fed, O’Leary recommended diplomatic trade strategies. He suggested that the administration pursue trade agreements — particularly with India — which could then serve as templates for engagement with other economies like the EU and China.

Shark Tank mentor O’Leary concluded his message with a direct recommendation to the White House:

“Stop trying to bully the Fed. Powell’s not going anywhere — and the market wanted him to stay independent.”

O'Leary's stance reflected what many investors believed — that keeping the Fed independent was important for handling economic problems and keeping the markets steady.

New episodes of Shark Tank are currently streaming on ABC.

