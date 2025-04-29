"Eliminate all tariffs between two countries" - Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary on what the incoming Canadian Prime Minister should do

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary uploaded a video on Instagram on April 28, 2025, where he spoke about the upcoming Canadian presidential election. The clip was taken from his interview with BBC News and O'Leary discussed how the political policies might affect business.

Kevin said that the first thing the incoming president should do is fly to the US and negotiate the removal of all the tariffs between the two countries. He noted that the real opportunity is to combine the two economies and get free trade going in both directions, rather than selling Canada to America.

"They immediately fly to Washington and start the negotiations to eliminate all tariffs between the two countries. Because the real opportunity is not to sell the country to America, but to get free trade going in both directions." he said.

The Shark Tank investor pointed out how the Canadians have all the precious minerals, resources, and energy, while the US is the largest consumer market in the world. He added that both countries could benefit from the combined economy, as it would create a behemoth market for everyone.

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary urges free trade between Canada and America

The latest clip that he shared showed Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary during an interview with BBC News. The news anchor asked him what he thought was the first thing the incoming Canadian Prime Minister should focus on after the election.

In response, Kevin highlighted the recent tariff war that has been going on between the US and the rest of the countries. He noted that the next Prime Minister should immediately fly to Washington and start the negotiations to eliminate all tariffs between the two countries.

"The real opportunity is not to sell the country to America, but to get free trade going in both directions, North and South, and East and Western Canada, where there have been a lot of barriers between provinces," he added.

Additionally, the Shark Tank star stated that the two countries should combine their markets to create a “behemoth economy.”

He explained that Canada possesses vast precious minerals, resources, and energy, while the United States is the largest consumer market in the world. By merging their economies, both countries would benefit. However, he noted that for this to happen, tariffs in both directions would need to be removed

"Create something of a behemoth economy because the Canadians have all the precious minerals, all the resources, all the energy. The largest consumer market in the world is the United States, which represents 39% of consumption worldwide and 26.1% of world GDP. The Canadians only 2 1/2% of world's GDP," he said.

The Shark Tank star continued to say that by "combining the economies," they could create a "behemoth market where everyone benefits." However, he noted that the tariffs in both countries will have to be eliminated and they would have to ensure that they don't sell the sovereignty or tell the Canadians that they have to become Americans.

Kevin commented on current Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney's political strategy. He pointed out that most Canadians are very frustrated with Americans, and he believes Carney is capitalizing on that sentiment to his political advantage.

Kevin O'Leary suggested that Carney is trying to distract Canadians from his own past mistakes by directing their focus to the recent tariff war situation and telling them that he could save them from the situation.

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC.

