"Even the bank make mistakes" — Shark Tank mentor Kevin O'Leary on why it's important to track financial records

Shark Tank mentor Kevin O’Leary recently shared a reminder about staying financially aware in an Instagram reel posted on April 29, 2025. Reflecting on the importance of personal accountability in money matters,

"I reconcile every position, every month. Why? Because even the banks make mistakes—big ones," he shared.

The video encouraged viewers to take charge of their financial records and highlighted why blindly trusting institutions can be risky. O’Leary’s approach to managing money is rooted in active oversight, and his latest post aligned with the financial habits he has consistently promoted.

Though widely known for his investments and television presence, O’Leary frequently uses his social media to share financial tips. His message in the reel served as a warning against complacency and an invitation for everyday earners to monitor their own financial activity.

How Shark Tank mentor Kevin O’Leary caught a $2.5 million bank error?

In the Instagram caption accompanying his April 29 reel, Kevin O’Leary revealed a personal story that underscored the importance of tracking one’s financial records. he shared that he reconciles every single month, describing his consistent habit of checking every transaction. This routine once helped him identify a $2.5 million error during a stock transfer.

“If I wasn’t watching, that money was gone,” O’Leary explained.

Shark Tank star Kevin's message was that no matter how established or secure an institution may seem, mistakes can still happen.

“You don’t need to be rich to stay sharp. Random fees, wire charges—dispute them,” he added.

O’Leary stressed that financial vigilance applies to everyone, not just investors or business professionals. Overlooking small charges or not reviewing statements could result in avoidable losses. He further wrote that if we don’t "monitor" our accounts, he guaranteed the "mistakes won’t be in your favor.”

His method—simple monthly reconciliation, serves as a reminder that personal responsibility is key to financial health. O’Leary’s story encouraged others to adopt similar habits to avoid being caught off guard. The reel concluded with him reiterating that consistent oversight is not optional but it’s essential.

The video sparked conversations around how common small-scale errors, such as hidden fees or unnoticed charges, can add up over time. O’Leary’s message was clear: tracking your finances isn’t about wealth—it’s about responsibility.

Lessons from an early investment loss that shaped O’Leary’s strategy

Shark Tank mentor Kevin O’Leary has always shared that mistakes are a part of growth, particularly in personal finance. In a 2012 CNBC interview, he spoke about an early investment misstep:

“Early in my career, I made a mistake that cost me a major investment. I spent sleepless nights rehashing every decision, realizing too late that I’d underestimated the competition,” he explained.

The experience led him to build a disciplined financial strategy, focused on analysis and caution. Talking about how mistakes can shape better habits over time,

“That painful loss taught me that every setback is a lesson in disguise,” he said.

Kevin O'Leary now uses those lessons to guide decisions about savings, investments, and budgeting. He often connected financial discipline with planning for the future. He advised setting budgets, automating savings, and avoiding impulsive decisions. Mistakes, he argued, can provide valuable insight if people choose to learn from them.

Shark Tank star also highlighted how early financial losses don’t have to define long-term outcomes. Instead, they could be opportunities to reassess assumptions, improve strategy, and work toward better retirement or investment goals. For O’Leary, every error became a way to refine his financial approach—and he encourages others to adopt the same mindset.

Shark Tank episodes are available to stream on ABC.

