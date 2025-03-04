"I don't see an opportunity"- When Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary rejected Garage Celebrations

Bill Webster Sr. and Bill Webster Jr. entered Shark Tank season 14 seeking $200,000 for 20% equity in their garage door cover business, called Garage Celebrations.

After they demonstrated their patent-pending fastening system and revealed $175,000 in sales to the largest Halloween retailer in the country, the Sharks questioned their marketing strategy. Kevin O'Leary stated,

"There's a person missing here that's going to do that [marketing] for you, because in reality what's happened is that cost of customer acquisition has gone up in some cases 80%, and so strategies now have moved to more of a community structure so that you build word of mouth on platforms like TikTok.”

Shark Tank investor continued,

“You have to be very sophisticated to do it because this product would sell well in 59 seconds on TikTok if you knew how to do it. Look, I love it but I don't see an opportunity to make a lot of money here, so I'm sorry guys I'm out."

Despite O'Leary's exit, Mark Cuban invested $200,000 for a 30% stake. The company now generates $2 million in annual revenue with a $5.7 million valuation, maintaining partnerships with Lowe's and Ace Hardware stores nationwide.

Bill Webster Sr. and Bill Jr.’s presentation centered on making holiday decorating easier for homeowners with their startup, Garage Celebrations. The team demonstrated their quick-install covers, showing how they fit standard single and double garage doors without complex hardware or tools.

Shark Tank company founders then outlined their business metrics in detail - single-car garage covers retailed at $129, with production costs at $35 per unit. The wholesale price point stood at $43, which sparked immediate questions from the Sharks about profit margins.

Bill Jr. handled the creative aspects and design work, while Bill Sr. managed business operations and strategy. The duo emphasized their early success with a major Halloween retailer, proving market interest in their product line.

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary (Image via Getty)

Kevin O'Leary then addressed the rising costs of customer acquisition. He suggested TikTok as a marketing channel but concluded the profit margins would limit scaling opportunities. Meanwhile, Barbara Corcoran took issue with the design aesthetics and became the first to step away from a potential deal.

Lori Greiner expressed appreciation for the Halloween-themed designs but determined the business model did not align with her investment strategy. On the other hand, Robert Herjavec focused his concerns on customer growth potential, noting gaps in their digital marketing and online sales approach.

Ultimately, Mark Cuban gave the duo an offer of $200,000 for 30% equity, with plans to enhance production capabilities and expand market reach.

Product background

The concept for Garage Celebrations started in April 2021 when Bill Webster Sr. wanted an easier method for holiday decorating. The company developed covers using 6% spandex fabric that maintains garage door functionality.

The material choice allowed for machine washing and simple storage between seasons. A key technical achievement came with their utility patent on the attachment collar, creating a unique position in the decoration market. The product line expanded to include designs for major holidays, special events, and custom celebrations.

Post-show developments

As reported by Shark Tank Recap, Garage Celebrations experienced immediate growth, with their website recording more than 50,000 visitors after the episode aired.

The company moved forward with significant operational changes in 2023. They purchased a dye sublimation printer to handle production internally, reducing dependency on overseas manufacturing. The business also secured licensing agreements with major entertainment brands including Peanuts and Disney, adding popular characters to their design collection.

Furthermore, distribution expanded through partnerships with Lowe's and Ace Hardware stores. The Shark Tank company built its retail presence while maintaining direct-to-consumer sales through its website, and as of March 2025, they have 2,981 followers on Instagram.

Watch Shark Tank season 16 currently airing on ABC.

