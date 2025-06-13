“I want to keep it a little quirky and fun” — Bailey reflects on her bold menu on Top Chef season 22 finale

Top Chef season 22 ended on June 12, 2025, with a big final challenge. The last three chefs — Tristen Epps, Bailey Sullivan, and Shuai Wang — had to cook a four-course meal for some of the most well-known names in the food world. The episode, called “Finito!,” took place in Milan, where the chefs were asked to create a special dinner inspired by The Last Supper. Before cooking, they got to see the famous painting in person.

Each finalist shared their own cooking style and story. Tristen made modern versions of dishes from Trinidad and the Black diaspora. Shuai focused on Chinese flavors, while Bailey created Italian dishes with her own twist. Talking about her menu, which she called giro stravagante (Italian for “extravagant turn”),

“I want to keep it a little quirky and fun,” Bailey said.

The judges for the final meal included regulars Kristen Kish, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, along with guest judges like Richard Blais, Clare Smyth, and Carlo Cracco. After a close and emotional finale, Tristen Epps was announced as the winner of Top Chef season 22.

Bailey’s menu brings creativity to Top Chef finale table

Bailey Sullivan stood out in the finale for her distinct take on Italian cuisine. She described her concept as giro stravagante, which she translated as “extravagant turn.” ” Her first course — pulpo e mozzarella with tomato dashi — was praised by Richard Blais, who called it both “dumb and brilliant.”

As her menu progressed, Bailey introduced unexpected flavor combinations that surprised the judges. However, not every dish landed as intended. Her blackened orata with whipped tahini and Calabrian chili crunch was criticized for being overcooked and missing brightness. Still, Bailey continued to lean into her style and personality throughout the challenge.

Clare Smyth and Carlo Cracco noted that Bailey’s approach was unique, even when execution varied. Gail Simmons mentioned that the finale menu showed “who Bailey is as a chef.” Despite not winning the title, Bailey left a clear impression through her creativity.

Throughout the episode, Bailey also worked with sous chef Lana Lagomarsini, who returned to assist her in the final challenge. Together, they aimed to balance innovation with Bailey’s signature playfulness — a theme that stayed consistent across her entire Top Chef journey.

Top Chef final showdown highlights Tristen’s winning story

Tristen Epps entered the finale with a strong narrative and consistent performance throughout the season. His final meal reflected a modern reclamation of Trinidadian traditions and dishes from the Black diaspora. At one point, Tristen shared, “I’m trying to un-colonize colonized dishes,” speaking to his vision and purpose.

His final menu impressed the judges with bold techniques and cultural depth. One standout was his root vegetable cake with cassareep ice cream and charred plantain cream. Carlo Cracco declared, “This is a chef,” while Richard Blais responded with a more measured take, saying it was “interesting, but is it delicious?”

Despite that moment of doubt, Tristen’s emotional journey and culinary clarity carried him through. He shared that he nearly quit the competition but stayed because of a promise he made to someone who believed in him.

“I almost quit because I was hurt, but somebody believed in me enough on their deathbed for me to stay; and I’m so happy I made it worth it,” he said tearfully.

When Kristen Kish finally announced him as the winner, Tristen’s mother celebrated over the phone, bringing the season to a touching close. With a prize package that includes $250,000 and a dinner at the James Beard House, Tristen officially earned the title of Top Chef.

Top Chef season 22 finale is now available to stream on Bravo.

