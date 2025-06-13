⁠"They've got the juju"— Gail Simmons recalls her, Tom, and Kristen's first impressions of the Top Chef 2025 finalists

Top Chef season 22 aired its season finale on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The episode saw the finalists— Bailey Sullivan, Tristen Epps-Long and Shuai Wang— in Milan, Italy, for one last cook before the winner was announced.

Ad

After the three completed their prep days, they were treated to a dinner made by judges, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, and Kristen Kish, as they discussed the finalists' journeys so far.

While recalling their time on the Bravo reality show, the judges praised the skills, personalities, and determination of the contestants. Gail recalled what she had thought of the finalists when they walked into the Top Chef kitchen for the first time.

Ad

Trending

"The energy that you guys brought, and I'd say this without an ounce of smoke blowing. First day you walked in the kitchen, the three of us turned to each other and were like, "They've got the juju," Gail said.

The Top Chef season 22 judges treat the finalists to a dinner meal ahead of the final challenge

Ad

In the season finale of Top Chef 2025, while Bailey, Shuai, and Tristen were busy preparing for their final challenge, Tom Colicchio checked in on them and asked them what they were making. After checking in on their progress, the judge asked the contestants to meet him at the Resizenza Vignale and told them that they'd have a "little downtime" together.

Once prep day was over, the finalists made their way to the venue where the judges were cooking a meal for them. As the top three contestants gathered in the dining room, Tom welcomed them and said they were just finishing up dinner. He urged them to sit down and "start noshing."

Ad

"It's once in a lifetime experience. When's the next time I'm ever going to have this intimate dinner cooked by Tom, Kristen, and Gail?" Shuai said in a confessional.

He said that it was "way better" than going to a restaurant, while Tristen stated that their journeys didn't seem so "finale" until that moment. The judges brought in the food, and Kristen told them that she had cooked tortellini in brodo with white truffle for them. Tom had made some porchetta and roasted vegetables, while Gail prepared a puntarelle, anchovy, and chicory salad.

Ad

Kristen asked the contestants how they felt and whether their preparations were in order. As Gail recalled the Top Chef finalists' first impressions, Kristen mentioned that they were "truly getting to know" the contestants by their food, but also praised their personalities.

"It's been really such a joy to get to know you that way," she added.

In a confessional, Bailey commented on her journey and said that although she was typically humble, she felt "really proud" of what she had achieved. She added that she was confident that she deserved to be one of the finalists for Top Chef 2025.

Ad

Ad

After their first course, Gail presented the remaining contestants with another dish, a poached pear crostata for dessert. Shuai asked the judges if being on the show was still exciting even though they had been a part of the show for so many years.

"Absolutely," Tom said.

He said he got to mentor young people and noted that there were several reasons behind why he loved his Top Chef job. Tristen said it was amazing that they could be around so many people with the same goals. Tom agreed, saying that they hired and inspired people to make it happen.

Ad

Tom further told the finalists that it had been "fantastic" getting to know the contestants on a personal level and having dinner together. He wished them luck for their last cook and Gail encouraged them, saying that the judges were all proud of them.

At the end of the final task, Tristen was revealed as the winner of Top Chef 2025, who got emotional upon his name being called. He called his mother to tell her the good news, and she screamed in happiness.

Ad

All episodes of Top Chef season 22 are available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More