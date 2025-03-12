“I want to be married to Madison one day” - Married at First Sight star David makes his feelings known about his co-star

Married at First Sight season 18 premired on Lifetime, returning with a batch of Chicago singles trying out marriage life based on scientific matchmaking.

This season, Madison was married to Allen, however, before the decision day, she fell for David, who was married to Michelle.

The new couple soon addressed their brewing connection to their respective partners, apologizing for the unintentional circumstances and asking for a divorce to give their new relationship a fair shot.

In episode 18, which premiered on March 4, David opened up about his connection with Madison in his confessional. He expressed that he felt their bond was so strong that he wished to marry his MAFS co-star someday.

"I want to be married to Madison one day," David said in his confessional.

Married at First Sight star David and Madison solidify their connection by expressing their love for one another

Married at First Sight season 18 episode 17 centered around the Decision Day, where the couple that had been married at the start of the season were asked to decide whether they wanted to stay married to their respective partner.

As Madison and David sat down with their respective partners, Allen and Michelle, in front of the show’s experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Cal Roberson and Dr. Pia Goff, they expressed that they didn't want to continue their marriage and instead wanted to pursue their newfound connection.

16 days after Decision Day, in episode 18, Madison and David openly shared their growing interest in each other.

Sitting beside David, Madison shared that they were being "very intentional with each other," setting boundaries while remaining "vulnerable and honest." She added that David made her "feel really special," and she was genuinely happy to be with him.

“We are special. … You can’t fight fate. It’s in the past now. I just want to continue moving forward with you and being honest with you and building that friendship and that foundation. Here we are,” David chimed.

During the March 4 Married at First Sight episode, David planned a date and hotel stay to celebrate Madison’s 30th birthday. The date went well as the couple felt comfortable to express their love for each other for the first time.

In her confessional, Madison shared that she felt like she had "won the lottery" meeting David.

“We all deserve happiness and I hope that people see the true genuine connection that David and I have is something some people spend their whole lives looking for. I’m ready for this. I want a partner. I want David, and he wants me back so we’re doing the damn thing,” she added.

Meanwhile, her new Married at First Sight boyfriend, David, went as far as to express in his confessional that he wished to marry Madison someday. While David and Madison were happy to have found each other by the end of the show, their former partners didn’t share the same sentiment.

In episode 18, David’s ex-wife Michelle confronted Madison, accusing her of lying about the relationship for weeks. She expressed her disappointment, saying she had once considered Madison a friend and felt hurt by her actions.

Seeing how the chaos was erupting because of his "mistake", he offered to leave the room. However, before he could do so, Madison boldly proclaimed that their relationship was “not a mistake.”

"Where are my devil horns,” she joked after leaving the cast event with David. “Put me in the ring with Michelle baby. She won’t last two seconds,” the Married at First Sight contestant added.

Married at First Sight season 18 episodes are released every Tuesday on Lifetime.

