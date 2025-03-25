"I don't want you to miss an opportunity" — Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Shay's mom Sandra gave an honest opinion on Mike Nasty

Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 episode 19 was released on March 24, 2025, and saw Shay Johnson and her mother Sandra, having a conversation about Mike Nasty. Sandra addressed Shay's hesitation toward him and also emphasized that certain opportunities might not return. She highlighted her perspective on her daughter's potential relationship with Mike.

Why are you searching for excuses? I don’t want you to miss an opportunity," Sandra said.

The duo were having a conversation during a spa day that Mike had organized for them, which Sandra appreciated. While they discussed Shay and Mike's potential relationship, Sandra tried to quieten Shay's unease about Mike's intentions. Meanwhile, her daughter hung back, hesitant, mainly due to Mike's questions about Shay's past relationship with Fabo.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami's Shay questions Mike Nasty’s approach

On the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Sandra, acknowledged Mike Nasty’s efforts, particularly in organizing a spa day for her and Shay. She called him a "very nice man," after stating that what he had done for them was "very very nice."

Sandra encouraged Shay Johnson to consider the potential of a relationship with Mike, emphasizing the importance of not dismissing opportunities.

“As a mother who loves her daughter dearly, give Mike a chance,” she said.

She viewed Mike’s questions about Fabo as an attempt to clarify Shay’s readiness for a relationship rather than as pressure. Sandra also suggested that Shay’s hesitation could stem from overanalyzing the situation, reinforcing her earlier statement about missing opportunities. Her perspective reflected a desire for Shay to move forward and consider possibilities rather than focus on past relationships.

Shay’s concerns about Mike Nasty

Shay, however, had reservations about Mike’s approach. She noted that while she appreciated his efforts, his questions about Fabo made her uncomfortable. The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star explained that when they went out to eat, Mike asked her about Fabo and if she was going to get back with him.

Shay interpreted this as an ultimatum and felt pressured to provide a definitive answer about her past. She expressed that Mike’s persistence on the topic made her question his true intentions. She stated that she felt like he was bullying her into telling him that she was "never going to be with [my] child's father again."

She indicated that she saw Mike’s inquiries as intrusive rather than a genuine effort to understand her situation. Shay also referenced past conflicts, including the tension surrounding Alan’s behavior at a release party. She described the situation as frustrating and noted that unresolved issues contributed to her reluctance to fully engage in a new relationship.

The ongoing discussion between Shay and Sandra

As their conversation continued, Sandra urged Shay to reflect on whether she was avoiding a meaningful relationship due to past experiences. Sandra viewed Shay’s hesitation as a barrier to potential happiness and encouraged her to reconsider her stance.

“But sometimes that same opportunity don't return and I want to see you marry one day," she reiterated.

Meanwhile, Shay maintained that she needed more time to assess the situation. While she acknowledged Mike’s gestures, she remained cautious about his approach and intentions.

The Love & Hip Hop: Miami cast member stated that her mother had met him only once and she was "acting like he's just the one," before asking what Mike said to her.

Catch new episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 on VH1 every Monday at 8 PM ET to follow the ongoing conversations and developments.

