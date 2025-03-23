"If you don’t start, haven’t you already failed?"—When Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec explained the importance of execution

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec once shared that he gets countless emails from people pitching their business ideas. However, when he asks them what they have done with their idea, the people have nothing to say about it.

Ad

In a LinkedIn post from November 14, 2017, Robert commented on the importance of executing plans. He said that taking the first step involves the risk of failure. However, he noted that if an individual doesn't start with the execution of their idea then they have already failed.

The Shark Tank urged entrepreneurs to push themselves, noting that stepping outside their comfort zone and boundaries is the only way to get ahead.

"The problem with that line of thinking is — if you don’t start, haven’t you already failed? The worst thing you can do is not start. Push yourself and go outside of your boundaries, it’s the only way to get ahead," he shared.

Ad

Trending

Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec urges entrepreneurs to start executing their ideas

Ad

In the LinkedIn post, Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec shared that he regularly gets emails from entrepreneurs pitching the "next big thing". He added that most of these people feel that they have a "million-dollar idea."

However, when he asks some of them what they had done with these ideas, that’s where he starts seeing the difference between individuals who talk about changing the world, and the people who actually do it by putting in the effort.

Ad

The Shark Tank star noted that there isn't such thing as a "genius in the darkness of a basement." He encouraged entrepreneurs to constantly push themselves to get more. The Herjavec Group founder stressed that even a "million-dollar idea" is worthless without investing the time and effort required to bring it to life.

"Let me tell you something — there’s no such thing as a genius in the darkness of a basement. You need to constantly push yourself to be more and to do more. You may be sitting on the next million-dollar idea but if you don’t spend time actually working on it, it’ll only ever be an idea. If you don’t execute it — if you don’t get out of the basement — it won’t be much of anything," he wrote.

Ad

Ad

Robert recalled meeting a lot of people in his career who are either scared to start a task or take a risk because they are just scared about the possibility of experiencing failure. He further pointed out that all the entrepreneurs who appear on Shark Tank aren't afraid to get out and share their ideas.

He added that these individuals are taking a risk with their company’s reputation by coming on national TV to pitch their business. They might also get "ridiculed" for their product by the panelist. However, they embrace these challenges by taking a chance to turn their dreams into reality.

Ad

"You can’t expect to get discovered magically. It’s not really a goal until you tell someone about it. Hold yourself accountable to your own potential. Get out of the darkness of your basement and tell people about yourself. Share your genius! Remember, life isn’t about dreaming in the darkness — it’s about executing. What are you executing today?" he conlcuded.

Ad

New episodes of Shark Tank season 16 air every Friday on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback