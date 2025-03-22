"It was just the straw that broke the camel’s back" — Temptation Island star Tayler admits she blocked Tyler and 'never looked back'

Tayler, a former contestant on Temptation Island, recently opened up about her decision to cut ties with her ex-boyfriend, Tyler. Their relationship had been strained by ongoing issues, including financial concerns and trust. After the show, they briefly discussed the possibility of reconciliation, but Tayler later discovered that Tyler had gone on a trip with his new girlfriend around the same time.

She revealed this in an interview with Tudum on March 19, 2025, saying:

"It was just the straw that broke the camel's back… So I blocked him and never looked back, and we have not spoken since."

Through her journey on Temptation Island and post-breakup drama, Tayler highlighted the significance of respecting oneself and taking steps according to individual boundaries.

Tayler explains why she cut off communication with Tyler after Temptation Island

Tayler addresses her comments on Temptation Island

Tayler stated that she does not regret her remarks about Tyler while on Temptation Island. She acknowledged that some of her statements may have been direct, but she believed honesty was necessary.

"I probably shouldn't have said 'b*tch tendencies,' but at the end of the day, I'm going to call it like I see it," she explained.

Tayler made it clear that her goal was not to paint Tyler in a negative picture but to speak the truth about their relationship's difficulties. She pointed out that one of the main problems was Tyler's "not contributing financially," indicating he had not worked in a year and provided no support.

This was an important issue for her, as she did not want to keep issues in their relationship under wraps. Tayler also expressed that, contrary to any prior comments, she didn't think they excused Tyler's behavior on Temptation Island.

"We had issues, so I was not going to lie to everybody around me that everything was hunky-dory," she added.

Tayler’s final decision to cut ties with Tyler

After the end of Temptation Island, Tayler and Tyler sat down and discussed the possibility of reconciliation. She remembered a phone call in which Tyler opened his heart and indicated they would need couples counseling if they would continue.

However, Tayler later discovered that Tyler had recently returned from a trip with his then-girlfriend at the time. She described her reaction to this revelation, stating:

"That's why I was shocked to learn through a mutual friend that Tyler had just gotten back from a trip with his now-girlfriend at the time."

After receiving this information, Tayler decided to cut off communication with Tyler. She also mentioned keeping records of their conversations, stating:

"I literally have screenshots of all of this because I know how this man is."

Tayler’s focus on personal growth

After ending communication with Tyler, Tayler focused on self-improvement and setting clear boundaries. She mentioned taking six months to prioritize herself and avoid dating, emphasizing that "choosing myself" would not put herself in a losing situation. Tayler also mentioned attending therapy to address personal challenges that surfaced during her time on the show.

"I [still need] the time and the space to continue to heal," she said.

She emphasized that she is approaching future relationships with caution and is prioritizing her well-being before considering a new commitment.

Watch Temptation Island anytime on Netflix.

