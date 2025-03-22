"It doesn't matter anymore" — Temptation Island star Grant breaks his silence on his split with Ashley

Grant, a former participant on Temptation Island, recently addressed his breakup with Ashley, making it clear that he has moved on. Their relationship faced challenges, particularly after Grant allegedly saw footage of Ashley speaking negatively about him during the bonfire clips. In an Instagram video posted on March 21, 2025, Grant stated,

"It doesn't matter anymore. It doesn't matter. I'm happy. I'm single. I am enjoying my life, and that's it."

His latest remarks suggested that he had closed this chapter of his life, emphasizing that he was ready to leave the past behind.

Temptation Island star Grant addresses and reflects on his breakup with Ashley and moving forward

Grant Larsen explained that he had intentions of proposing to Ashley, and even had purchased a ring. However, he was waiting for a sign of emotional openness from her that never came. In his words,

"I was dating Ashley. I bought her a ring. I thought I would propose, and I was kind of just waiting for her to be vulnerable and open and let me back in, and she didn't."

He acknowledged that Ashley had the right to make her own decision, accepting that their relationship had come to an end. Throughout his time on Temptation Island, Grant struggled with his emotions, particularly after witnessing Ashley’s remarks about him during the bonfire clips. In an interview with Tudum on March 20, 2025, he said,

"In real life, I didn’t know how she was talking about me to other people. Hearing her talk bad[ly] about things she and I had talked privately about and made goals to further develop in our relationship sucked."

These revelations contributed to his decision to part ways and prioritize his peace.

His connection with Natalie and perspective on moving forward

During the show, Grant formed a bond with Natalie, another Love Is Blind contestant. While some speculated about the nature of their relationship, he clarified his mindset at the time. He stated that he left the island alone and was focused on working on himself.

He also admitted that his interactions with Natalie were his way of moving on from Ashley and trying to emotionally detach from their past relationship. However, in his interview with Tudum, Grant emphasized that he did not want Natalie to feel like a temporary option.

"At the same time, I didn’t want Natalie to feel like a rebound. That girl is incredible. She’s like the softest, sweetest person I’ve probably ever met, so I wanted to make sure that she felt cared about, too," Grant shared.

Grant’s final thoughts on his Temptation Island journey

Grant acknowledged that his time on Temptation Island was filled with uncertainty and self-reflection. Looking back, he admitted that his decisions may not have been carefully considered at the moment.

"I think I was very unaligned with my soul. I was so distracted and overwhelmed that my decisions at the time weren’t extremely thought-out," he said.

Although Grant acknowledged his actions, he emphasized that he did not have regrets, stating that he was being his "wholehearted self" throughout the experience. He explained that the only thing he would have changed was Ashley witnessing his Bonfire night clips.

