"I’m single, working on myself" — Temptation Island star Grant admits after leaving the show alone

Grant, a participant in the latest season of Temptation Island, has confirmed his relationship status following his time on the show. In an interview with Tudum on March 20, 2025, he stated:

Ad

“I left the island alone, and I’m alone. I’m single, working on myself.”

After going through the experience, Grant is no longer involved with his original partner, Ashley, or Natalie, whom he connected with during the show. His decision to leave alone was influenced by events on the island and reflections on his past relationship.

Grant reflects on Temptation Island experience and his decision to stay single

Ad

Trending

Ad

Grant's journey on Temptation Island led to significant personal realizations. He decided to part ways with Ashley after seeing how she spoke about him in the bonfire clips. Reflecting on this, he shared:

“In real life, I didn’t know how she was talking about me to other people.”

He further explained that hearing Ashley’s comments about issues they had privately discussed made him reconsider their relationship. During his time on the island, Grant met and formed a connection with Natalie.

Ad

However, he acknowledged that his interactions with her were, in part, an effort to move on from Ashley. He stated:

“It was kind of my way of letting go, at the same time, I didn’t want Natalie to feel like a rebound. That girl is incredible.”

His experience led him to conclude that he needed to prioritize personal growth before entering another relationship.

Ad

How the experience changed Grant’s perspective

Ad

Being surrounded by new people on the island gave Grant a different perspective on relationships. He noted that the environment allowed him to compare his relationship with Ashley to other dynamics he observed.

“Meeting these other girls who were so soft and nice really just stuck it to me that that’s what I need in a partner,” he explained.

This realization made him reconsider what he wanted in a long-term relationship. Although he explored a connection with Natalie, Grant acknowledged that he could have approached the situation differently. He admitted:

Ad

“I think I was very unaligned with my soul. I was so distracted and overwhelmed that my decisions at the time weren’t extremely thought-out.”

He recognized that his choices impacted both Ashley and Natalie and expressed that he did not intend to hurt anyone.

Grant’s focus on personal growth after the show

Ad

Following his departure from Temptation Island, Grant has shifted his focus toward personal development. He described his experience on the show as a period of emotional complexity and self-discovery.

“I still feel like I was being my wholehearted self, so I don’t regret anything besides Ashley having to watch,” he shared.

Grant has not disclosed any details about new relationships since leaving the island. Instead, he has chosen to prioritize his well-being and evaluate what he wants from future relationships. By stepping away from both Ashley and Natalie, he aims to ensure that his next relationship aligns with his values and goals.

Ad

Temptation Island is available for streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback