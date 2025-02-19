"It looks like you want to scale but I just don't think it's figured out yet" - When Shark Tank investor Daymond John rejected Hopscotch

Shark Tank's season 12 episode 15 featured Samantha John pitching Hopscotch, a coding app for children aged 6-16. John requested $400,000 for 4% equity, valuing her company at $10 million. The educational platform, launched in 2012, allowed young users to create games and artwork through guided coding experiences.

At the time of filming, Hopscotch operated on a subscription model charging $9.99 monthly or $80 annually, with a free version offering limited features. The Sharks started giving feedback, and when it came to Daymond John, he rejected stating:

"It looks like you want to scale but I just don't think it's figured out yet. It's a little dangerous for me so I'm out.”

While Daymond declined, Mark Cuban offered $550,000 for 11% equity after negotiations.

Samantha John created Hopscotch in 2012 after discovering coding during her senior year of college. Her pitch emphasized how the app guides children through coding basics, allowing them to develop interactive games and artwork they can share with other users on the platform. At its peak, Hopscotch reached 400,000 monthly active users.

During her Shark Tank appearance in 2021, John described her subscription-based revenue model while revealing plans to transition to a free app monetized through in-app currency. This proposed change would allow children to potentially earn money from games they created on the platform.

The Sharks had mixed reactions to the presentation. Mark Cuban immediately recognized Hopscotch, mentioning fond memories of using it with his children. This personal connection distinguished him from the other investors, who expressed various reservations. Daymond John’s concerns centered on the uncertainty of the proposed business model transition.

Following Daymond John's withdrawal, the remaining Sharks expressed their own reservations about the Hopscotch opportunity. Lori Greiner declined investment because she couldn't identify the specific value she would bring to the company, stating she didn't know how she could help Samantha beyond capital.

Kevin O'Leary cited personal reasons for declining, explaining he had no desire to re-enter the computer industry based on previous business experiences. Barbara Corcoran criticized John stating she didn't project sufficient confidence in her business plan.

Mark Cuban stood alone in his enthusiasm for the product, sharing that his children had used Hopscotch effectively. Cuban initially offered $400,000 for 16% equity, significantly below John's requested valuation.

After some negotiation, Samantha John and Mark Cuban agreed to a deal of $550,000 for 11% equity, valuing Hopscotch at $5 million rather than the $10 million John initially sought.

Post-tank developments

By May 2021, when the episode first reran, no evidence indicated the deal had closed, per Shark Tank Blog. This pattern continued through July 2021, with the agreement still pending amid due diligence processes that typically can take up to a year for Shark Tank investments.

Despite the uncertain investment status, Hopscotch experienced substantial growth following the television exposure. Downloads increased by 500% after the episode aired. The company reported an annual revenue of $3 million during this period. By December 2021, sources confirmed the deal likely would not close, though specific reasons remained undisclosed.

Hopscotch announced plans to launch "Game Developer Workshop Level 1," an educational, live-online coding program scheduled to start in January 2022. This new initiative cost $399 per student and featured weekly one-hour classes with personalized instructor support and homework assignments.

By October 2023, the Shark Tank company’s annual revenue had increased to $5 million, representing significant growth from the time of the television appearance. The app continues to serve as an educational platform teaching coding fundamentals to children through creative game development.

