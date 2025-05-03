"It looks very soggy" — The Great American Baking Show judge Prue Leith criticizes Adela's Showstopper cake

Season 3 of The Great American Baking Show debuted on April 11, 2025. Episode 6, titled Grand Finale, saw three bakers, Kim, Adela, and Daniel, compete for the winner's title. In the final Showstopper round, they were asked to create a spring landscape centerpiece with a cake at its core. Adela had prepared an Earl Grey orange cake for her centerpiece, but its texture failed to impress the panelists.

Ad

While tasting the cake that was layered with grapefruit curd, The Great American Baking Show judge Prue Leith said:

"It looks very soggy on the bottom."

However, she appreciated the overall flavor of the cake and said the curd, especially, was "delicious." Co-panelist Paul Hollywood was equally complimentary about the flavor but could not overlook the texture of the cake "at all."

Adela's Showstopper performance failed to earn her the coveted cake stand, as Kim Clarke walked away with the winner's title based on her performance in the final round and the overall competition.

Ad

Trending

The Great American Baking Show finalist Adela made a Springing Amongst the Tulips centerpiece

Ad

For the final round of challenges, the judges asked the bakers to create a spring-themed landscape centerpiece with additional bakes, one of which had to be savory.

Adela's Springing Amongst the Tulips centerpiece featured a choux puff pastry filled with pandan lemon pastry cream. Her Earl Grey sponge cake layered with grapefruit curd resembled a windmill and was topped with a spinach and feta hand pie.

While preparing her pandan pastry cream, Adela mentioned that it was not a flavor most were familiar with, and because it was "vegetal," she worried the judges would find it "odd" when included in a sweet bake. However, she was confident that the overall taste would impress them.

Ad

Soon after, the finalist of The Great American Baking Show was shown wringing out the water from the spinach that she would put in the hand pie to ensure there was no moisture left, or else it would tear apart her pastry.

Ad

After blending the pandan leaves with the milk, she confessed it was the "riskiest flavor." However, she was hopeful that the judges would appreciate it. While pointing out the vibrant green color of the cream, she said:

"That's not any food coloring, that's just completely natural."

The Great American Baking Show contestant then moved on to creating her choux dough pastries, saying she enjoyed making them. Although she admitted feeling underconfident inside the tent, she hoped the choux pastries would "come out well."

Ad

Adela also prepared a craquelin that she topped her choux with to give the pastry a crunchy element. While stacking her sponges, she mentioned that they would have a "firm" mouth feel, but would not be too dense.

After the round concluded, the contestants brought their centerpieces to the judges for deliberation. Paul and Prue tasted the spinach and feta pie first.

"Spinach and feta, and pastry almost cannot go wrong. It's such a classic combination," Prue said.

Ad

Ad

Paul also appreciated the taste. Then they tasted the cake, which they thought was "very soggy" and unpleasant texture-wise.

While tasting the choux buns, Prue said they were "absolutely delicious." Paul echoed the sentiment, noting that the pandan flavor was "quite nice."

"The bake on it, I'm particularly impressed with, because the craquelin's been baked well," he added.

After The Great American Baking Show panelists tasted all three dishes, they deliberated who to give the victory to. Paul and Prue concluded that "the only not good cake was Adela's," even though the flavors were correct. Consequently, they decided not to make her the winner and gave the win to Kim.

Ad

The Great American Baking Show is available to stream on Roku.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More